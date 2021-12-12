REC: Cougs offer Nevada transfer LB
Linebacker Daiyan Henley led Nevada with 103 tackles during the regular season.Now he could be spending his final season playing college football with a Pac-12 program.Washington State has offered ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news