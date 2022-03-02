REC: Cougs offer transfer OL from Northern Colorado
Washington State is urgently attempting to rebuild the offensive line after losing four starters and a couple of reserves to graduation, the NFL or the transfer portal following last season.WSU has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news