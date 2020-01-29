REC: Cougs offer trio of 2021 Hawaii prospects
New Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich hasn't been hesitant to return to his old stomping grounds of Hawaii and offer Power 5 caliber prospects. The Cougars have recently extended offers or ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news