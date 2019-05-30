REC: Cougs offer under the radar 2020 WR from Dallas
Washington State likes to uncover prospects 'flying under the radar' and 2020 Dallas (Tex.) James Madison wide receiver Cedrick Pellum likely fits that term perfectly.
With the early signing period seven months away, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Pellum holds a limited number of offers from Power 5 schools, including Washington State, which offered May 24. Kansas and Indiana have offered as well.
Most of Pellum's offers come from Group of Five schools highlighted by Houston, Southern Miss, North Texas, SMU and Utah State.
Honored to announce that I received an offer from Washington State University! #GoCougs #MadisonFB #Grind @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/qhoOWXMawH— Cedrick 🦍 (@MegatronPellum) May 24, 2019
