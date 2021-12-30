REC: Cougs offer FCS All-American OL
Washington State has reached into the transfer portal to offer a FCS offensive linemen.Sacred Heart OL JD DiRenzo entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. He was quickly offered by several Power 5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news