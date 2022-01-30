REC: Cougs secure second commitment from weekend's visitors
Another recruitment that took just a matter of days ended on a positive note for Washington State Saturday night.2022 Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin safety/nickel Tony Carter committed to WSU followi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news