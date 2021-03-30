REC: Cougs showing interest in D2 transfer
Speed could get former Missouri Southern defensive back Shon Stephens an opportunity at the Power 5 level.According to Rivals' Transfer Portal Twitter account, Washington State has expressed intere...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news