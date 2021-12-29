REC: Cougs sign Virginia DL transfer
Washington State Football announced the addition of defensive lineman Nusi Malani to the 2022 Signing Class, Wednesday evening. He has three years of eligibility remaining.HIS BIO:NUSI MALANIDefens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news