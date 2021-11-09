REC: Cougs offer JUCO OLB/DE from Snow College

During the bye week, Washington State interim head coach Jake Dickert and his assistants hit the road recruiting, and had time to dole out some offers.

One of those offers went to 2022 JUCO defensive end Cortez Hogans, who is currently attending Snow College in Utah. WSU appears to be Hogans' first Power 5 offer.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hogans also holds offers from Boise State, Buffalo, Temple, San Diego State, UAB, Arkansas State and Utah State.



Hogans attended Palatine (IL) High School and initially signed with Northern Illinois. He spent three seasons at NIU (2018-2020) before entering the transfer portal. He joined Snow College this fall.

