WazzuWatch - REC: Five 2022 Evergreen State prospects ranked in Rivals250

REC: Five 2022 Evergreen State prospects ranked in Rivals250
Rivals.com unveiled the new 2022 Rivals250 and five prospects from the state of Washington are ranked among the ‘elite of the elite.’ Here they are:
OT Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach). The highest ranked player in the state of the 2022 cycle at No. 38. He’s also the highest ranked offensive tackle on the West Coast. Washington State has offered, but so have 25 other schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC. Due in part to the fact Conerly can’t begin to take visits until the summer, he is not expected to make a commitment until next year’s All-American Bowl.
WR Tobias Merriweather (Vancouver, WA): The Union High standout is ranked No. 160. WSU is one of 15 offers he has received. With a 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame, Merriweather is a prototypical big receiver. He showed off his skills at a recent 7on7 tournament in Arizona. Eleven of the 12 Pac-12 schools have offered along with Notre Dame. “The four-star receiver is lean but he is wiry strong, has deceptive speed and then quarterbacks just throw the ball up to him and he makes plays,” Rivals.com analysts Adam Gorney wrote.
OG Dave Iuli (Puyallup): The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is ranked No. 170. WSU is one of 11 offers. Nine are from the Pac-12 and two from the SEC (Tennessee & Texas A&M).
OT Malik Agbo (Federal Way): Many nationally prominent programs are pursuing the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder. After making an impression as a tight end at the aforementioned 7on7 tourney, more offers could be on the way in addition to Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and nine Pac-12 schools. He plans to release a Top 8 in July.
TE Ryan Otton (Tumwater): A tall (6-6, 225 pound) tight end, Otton has offers from nine Pac-12 schools as well as Nebraska and Northwestern. His older brother plays for UW, so the Huskies are considered the favorite, but numerous Pac-12 programs are pursuing him and won’t give up. He is ranked No. 195.