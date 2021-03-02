WazzuWatch - REC: Five 2022 Evergreen State prospects ranked in Rivals250

Rivals.com unveiled the new 2022 Rivals250 and five prospects from the state of Washington are ranked among the ‘elite of the elite.’ Here they are:

OT Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach). The highest ranked player in the state of the 2022 cycle at No. 38. He’s also the highest ranked offensive tackle on the West Coast. Washington State has offered, but so have 25 other schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC. Due in part to the fact Conerly can’t begin to take visits until the summer, he is not expected to make a commitment until next year’s All-American Bowl.