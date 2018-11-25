Extremely blessed to have the opportunity to take my talents to the next level Thank you to my high school coaches and trainers for all the work they’ve put in with me and thank you @Coach_MBrock @CoachKSHAVER @CougScoop for taking a chance on me won’t let you guys down pic.twitter.com/ahmqlUnBM9

A year ago, Washington State running back Max Borghi decommitted from Colorado, his home state school, and soon thereafter pledged to WSU. Borghi signed with the Cougars last December and has enjoyed a sensational freshman season, rushing for 353 yards, catching 47 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns.

History, as it usually does, has repeated itself.

2019 San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln 3-star safety Don Chapman committed to Colorado on local television in July. He remained loyal to the Buffaloes until head coach Mike MacIntyre was abruptly fired last Sunday following CU's sixth straight loss.

Within hours, Chapman posted a message on social media that he was no longer committed to Colorado.

Six days later, Chapman is a Cougar. He announced his commitment to Washington State Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound 0Chapmen is rated by Rivals.com as one of the top 75 prospects in the state of California for the 2019 recruiting class.

Five Pac-12 schools are among his 16 offers - WSU, Arizona, Colorado, LSU and USC (likely coaching change as well) - along with several Mountain West schools.



"Chapman is a jack-of-all-trades who can contribute all over the field," Rivals,com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney wrote of Chapman upon his commitment to Colorado inJuly. "Long term, he's probably a defensive back but even then it's undecided whether he'll be better at cornerback or safety.



"He's a long, rangy, athletic player who has excellent hands so at defensive back he's not looking to knock passes away - he's looking to pick them off. At wide receiver and on special teams, Chapman is also a major contributor so Colorado is getting a kid who can do a lot of everything."



Chapman is the 20th 2019 commitment for WSU prior to the early signing period, and is the fourth straight defensive back to commit over the past eight days.

