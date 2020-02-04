Late signing period preview: Cougs look to sustain momentum
Three verbal commitments since Sunday night have given Washington State some serious recruiting mojo heading into the start of the late signing period on Wednesday.Pledges from CB Chau Smith (Chica...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news