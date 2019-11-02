News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 12:16:16 -0500') }} football Edit

REC: More offers from Cougs

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

OLB Marco Notarainni (San Diego, CA): The 3-star prospect from Torrey Pines High School holds offers from WSU, Oregon State and San Diego State. He has visited UCLA, Cal and Washington since the se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}