REC: New 2021 Rivals 250 features six Evergreen State products
Three of the top 17 2021 prospects in the nation are from the state of Washington, according to Rivals.com. Overall, the state has six prospects named in the latest Rivals250 for the new recruiting...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news