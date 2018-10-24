REC: New O-Line Commit built strong relationship with Coug coaches
It is said college football recruiting is all about building relationships. In the case of 2019 Orem (UT) three-star offensive lineman Hunter Hill, that's definitely the case.Earlier this week, Hil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news