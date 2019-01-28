REC: Price felt right in Pullman
Even though he grew up in Houston, Tex., one of the largest cities in the United States, and graduated from Stratford High School, 2019 JUCO offensive linemen Jimmy Price from Tyler (Tex.) Junior C...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news