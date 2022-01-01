REC: Prolific FCS QB offered by Cougs; Reunion with new WSU OC?
Washington State has offered one of the top FCS quarterbacks in 2021.Cameron Ward, listed as a sophomore for this past season even though the NCAA doesn't count the spring FCS season , threw for ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news