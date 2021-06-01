REC: Regalado, WSU recruiting staff ready for a busy June

Ever since the NCAA announced it would lift the ban on face-to-face contact between coaches and prospects on June 1, the Washington State recruiting staff has been gearing up.

Finally, go time is here.

Over the next month or so, WSU will host over a dozen official visitors and conduct an elite prospect camp on June 19.

“We have a solid plan,” Cougar recruiting assistant Marco Regalado told WazzuWatch recently. “It’s something we’re really looking forward to. We think the magic of Pullman is being in Pullman. You’re either going to like it or you’re not.

“There is a certain niche of players who will fit in and thrive and do great. You have to see it to truly buy into it. It’s a great small town college environment. We’re trying to find guys who want to be here and fit into the culture we’re trying to build.”

June will be the month when the WSAU recruiting staff “gets to do their thing,” Regalado said.

“We’ve been planning this for a long time and waiting for the ban to be lifted so we can host athletes and their families and win them over,” Regalado said.

2022 Hays (KS) ATH Jaren Kanak has seen his recruiting explode in the last couple of weeks with offers from Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M and USC, among others. The fact he’s 6-foot-2 and has blazed 100 meters in under 10.4 seconds laser timed has a lot to do with it, of course.

However, Washington State was one of the first schools to offer Kanak and he’s returning that loyalty by planning an official visit to Pullman late this month. For now. Kanaka told BlueWhiteIllustrated.com (Penn State) that he could alter his June visit plans, meaning WSU could be out of the running.

Washington State was the first offer for 2022 Gibson City (IL) RB Aidan Laughery and he plans to visit WSU as well on June 18. But he’s now been offered by Big Ten schools Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Minnesota, so the battle is on. Laughery runs 100 meters in 10.58 seconds.

Before the NCAA lifted the ban on official visits, Regalado and the other recruiting department personal conducted numerous virtual visits over Zoom.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Regalado said. “The players seem to be enjoying them. They learn about Pullman and they see if they’ll fit here or not. The final piece of the puzzle is getting them here in person.”

Some prospects, Regalado said, grew up in the city and welcome the thought of spending four years in Pullman. Others grew up in a rural area and want to experience city life.

A major component of Regalado’s job is putting together video of potential prospects for Rolovich and the assistants to watch, and compiling biographical information. Writing letters to recruits and coaches is another key aspect of the job.

Regalado earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science from Texas State in 2014 before beginning a three-stint as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line at Texas A&M-Kingsville shortly thereafter.

Upon graduating from Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2016, Regalado entered the Texas high school coaching ranks. Stints at Santa Gertrudis (2016-17), Mathis (2018) and PSJ Memorial (2019) led to a one-year stint in 2020 as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for Class 6A-DII V.R. Eaton High in Fort Worth.

Eaton (3,000 students) finished 9-4 and advanced three rounds into the state playoffs, the best season in school history.

As the recruiting coordinator for V.R. Eaton – and in his previous jobs - Regalado built solid relationships with a number of college coaches. Nick Rolovich reached out the Regalado sometime in 2019 (when he was still at Hawaii) and told him that he enjoyed his sometimes-humorous recruiting content. In addition, current WSU defensive tackles coach Ricky Logo was one of Regalado’s mentors.

When WSU advertised the openings for the newly created positions in the recruiting department, Regalado applied. He went through the interview process and knew he had the job when Rolovich texted, ‘See you in a week.’

Regalado arrived in Pullman in mid-February.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” Regalado said. “The best thing about this job is the people in the building. It starts with Coach Rolovich all the way down. Everybody on staff is family-oriented. It’s a nice place to be. I think I’ve hit the ground running. I’ve learned a ton so far.”