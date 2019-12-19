REC: Signing Day offer has 2020 CB thinking; PWO to Camas OL
Not only did Washington State pull a Signing Day shocker Wednesday by securing a letter of intent from coveted 2020 Cocoa (Fla.) DE/OLB Marquise Freeman, they also got a highly regarded cornerback ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news