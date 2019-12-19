News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 19:42:59 -0600') }} football Edit

REC: Signing Day offer has 2020 CB thinking; PWO to Camas OL

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Not only did Washington State pull a Signing Day shocker Wednesday by securing a letter of intent from coveted 2020 Cocoa (Fla.) DE/OLB Marquise Freeman, they also got a highly regarded cornerback ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}