REC: Strong pitching lifts Cougs past Utah Valley in Game 1

Washington State starting pitcher Cole McMillan struck out eight in six innings and four Cougars recorded multiple-hit games in a 9-3 series-opening win over Utah Valley at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.

WSU (20-23) received two-hit games form Kodie Kolden, Jacob McKeon, Kyle Russell and Justin Van De Brake who also homered.



McMillan earned his fourth win of the season after working six innings for the third straight start. Nate Swarts walked twice and stole two bases and Chase Grillo closed things out by striking out the side in the ninth.

Utah Valley dropped to 16-29 overall after the Cougars scored in five consecutive innings to erase a 2-0 first-inning deficit.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME:



In the first inning, Utah Valley used a leadoff single to right field, a walk and a two-run double deep to centerfield for a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, WSU evened things up with a pair of runs on a two-out RBI-single from Collin Montez who later scored on a Utah Valley wild pitch. WSU took the lead in the third inning as Jacob McKeon doubled to left field and later scored after a pair of wild pitches.

In the fourth, scored three runs on an RBI-double to right-centerfield from Russell, an RBI-single to right field from Kodie Kolden and a sacrifice fly from Bryce Matthews for a 6-2 lead. Van De Brake led off the Cougar fifth with a no-doubt solo home run to left field for 7-2 advantage. WSU added two more runs in the sixth for a 9-2 lead.

McMillan settled in after the two-run first inning and put up five straight scoreless frames before giving away to the bullpen who closed out the series-opener.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Jacob McKeon walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 11 games. . .McKeon doubled in the 3rd inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. . .Van De Brake singled in the 3rd inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and on-base streak to 17 games. . .Nate Swarts stole his 1st and 2nd bases of the season. . .Kolden singled in the 4th inning to extend his hitting streak to 9 games and on-base streak to 15.

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m.