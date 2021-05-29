REC: UCLA's loss is Cougs' gain as FCS DB commits to WSU

Just over 14 months after setting an Old Dominion single season record with 13 pass breakups, ODU cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement entered the transfer portal. He was denied an opportunity to match or exceed that record when ODU opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns (they didn't play in the spring either).

About a week after entering the portal, Ford-Dement committed to UCLA. But he was reportedly denied admission to the school, and returned to the portal.

Now he's a Washington State Cougar, choosing WSU over offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Virginia and SMU.

Ford-Dement totaled 26 tackles, 2 INT and those 13 pass breaklups in his only season with ODU in 2019

After graduating from Whitehouse (TX) High School in 2018, Ford-Dement signed with Kilgore (TX) Junior College. He amassed 34 tackles, 7 INT, 10 pass breakups and 2 Pick-6s as he led Kilgore to a 10-2 record.

Ford-Dement has two years of eligibility remaining. He joins a deep cornerbacks room (Nick Rolovich praised the depth at CB a couple of days ago in a radio interview) that includes veterans Jaylen Watson, George Hicks III and Derrick Langford along with promising sophomore Chau Smith-Wade.