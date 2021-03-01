REC: What are Cougs getting with latest commitment?
Because the state of California postponed the high school football season until the spring, one of the last times anybody watched 2022 Inglewood (CA) three-star inside linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news