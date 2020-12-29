REC: WR signee Moore-Sandles fills urgent need for Cougs
Washington State wide receivers coach Andre Allen had been on the job for only a few weeks when Tay Martin announced his intentions to transfer. Eventually, he decided on Oklahoma State.Losing Mart...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news