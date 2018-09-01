RECAP: Washington State at Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo. Sept. 1, 2018 Washington State opened its 2018 college football season with a road contest at Wyoming, the back half of a home-and-home series with the Cougars FIRST QUARTER: Cougs received the opening kickoff. Touchback. Ball at 25. First play with Gardner Minshew at quarterback is a running play with James Williams picking up 8 yards. Cougs kept it on the ground for the next two plays before a pass to the flat to Jamire Calvin gained 36 yards to the WYO 5. Calvin deked a couple of defenders along the way. But a holding penalty on the next snap moved the Cougs back. WSU faced a 3rd and goal at the 9-yard line on the 9th play of the drive. Max Borghi touched the ball for the first time in his career on a short pass and gained 2 yards, setting up a short 24-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 9:57 left in the first quarter. Minshew was 4-4 for 52 yards on the scoring drive for the Cougs. Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 5:03. Wyoming got the ball for the first time at the 25 after Jack Crane’s kickoff bounced out of the end zone. The Cowboys immediately found a lot less running room against the Cougs defense, gaining just 3 yards on their first 2 rushing attempts. On third down, Hunter dale blitzed and forced WYO QB Tyler Vander Waal to throw the ball into the ground. 3-andout for the Wyoming offense. Good start for the Cougs defense. Cougs got the ball for the second time with 7:42 left in the first quarter. Personal foul penalty on Wyoming moved the ball to the WYO 47 and gave WSU a first down. On 3rd and 9, Wyoming blitzed and hit Minshew around the knee after he threw the pass, The Cowboys were penalized a second time for roughing the passer, giving WSU a first down at the 31. After offsetting penalties, Williams took the handoff and ran wide left to the WYO 3 for a gain of 18 yards. Minshew then rolled right in the pocket and rifled a TD pass to a leaping Williams near the right sideline of the end zone for WSU’s first TD of the season. XPT was good. Score: Cougs 10, Wyo 0. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 4:14. Total plays in first 11-1/2 minutes : Cougs 19, Wyo 3. The Cougs D forced another 3 and out by the Wyoming offense and took over att he 24 for their third possession of the game. Calvin was hammered by a Wyo DB over the middle on third down and the Cougs punted. But a poor snap sailed over the head of punter Oscar Draguicevich. The loose ball was recovered by WSU in the end zone for a safety. As a result, WSU kicked off to Wyoming with 1:35 left in the first quarter. SCORE: Cougs 10, Wyo 2. The punt sailed out of bounds and Wyo started at the WSU 45 yard line. The Cougs defense rose up and dropped the Cowboys RB for a loss on 2nd down and Sean Harper knocked down a 3rd down pass. Wyo punted and Sweet fair catch inside the 10-yard line. But Cowboys flagged for illegal formation. Second punt went out of bounds at the 32 as the first quarter ended. Wyoming offense totaled 0 first downs and 9 total yards. SCORE: Washington State 10, Wyoming 2.

James Williams makes it 10-0

Cougs with the 2-yard TD catch! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/xkIEOVR3gE — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 1, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: The first play of the 2Q was rued a fumble by Max Borghi at the WSU 30. The play was reviewed and the call was conformed. Wyoming took over at the WSU 30 early in 2Q. Wyoming picked up a first down to the WSU 16 with a third down run. On 2nd-and-2 from the 8, the Wyoming ballcarrier escaped the grasp of a WSU would-be tackler beyond the 5-yard line and powered into the end zone for Wyoming’s first TD of the game. Poor tackling by WSU. Score: WSU 10, Wyoming 9. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:29. Tay Martin came up with his first big play of 2018 when he made a leaping grab of a long 3rd down pass by Minshew to the Wyo 40. Martin took advantage of the man coverage by the Cowboys. Soon WSU faced 3rd and 6 at the Wyo 24. Minshew rolled left but couldn’t find an open receiver. He forced a pass low into the ground to set up a 41-yard field goal attempt by Mazza with 8:37 left in 2Q. Mazza’s kick was GOOD!. Score: Cougs 13, Wyoming 9. Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 3:46. On the ensuing possession, Marcus Strong broke up a long 3rd down pass attempt to set up Wyoming’s 4th punt of the afternoon. 4 of Wyoming’s first 5 drives have been 3-and-outs. Total yards for Wyoming midway through 2Q: 44. Cougs faced 3rd and 10 from the 41 when Minshew’s pass intended for Martin was intercepted by a Wyoming DB with 6:43 left in second quarter. Wyoming took over at its 46 and suddenly found some offensive rhythm. Three plays produced 31 yards before a 24-yard TD run on an fly sweep gave Wyoming a 16-13 lead with 5:07 left in 2Q. SCORE: Wyoming 16, Cougs 13. Drive: 4 plays, 54 yards, 1:36. Wyoming continued getting pressure on Minshew and forced incompletes on second and third downs as WSU punted. A face mask penalty on the punt return moved the ball 15 yards. But Vander Waal’s long pass was intercepted by Marcus Strong as he was hit by Nick Begg just as he lofted the ball intothe air. WSU took over at the 5-yard line. Easop Winston collected his first career reception, but Martin flat out dropped a third down pass when he was alone and could have picked up the first down. As a result, WSU had to punt with just over 2 mins left in 2Q. Wyoming ran out the clock as its 4th down punt bounced into the end zone as the second quarter clock expired. HALFTIME: Wyoming 16, Washington State 13. FIRST HALF STATS: Total yards: WSU 147, WYO 125 Passing yards: WSU 128, WYO 36 Rushing Yards: WSU 19, WYO 89 Third Downs: WSU 1-8, WYO 1-6. Time of Possession: WSU 16:13, WYO 13:47. Individual Passing: Minshew 17-30 for 128 yards + 1 TD + 1 INT; Vander Waal 4-10 for 36 yards + 1 INT. Individual Rushing: Williams 8-45, Evans 15-57.

Twitter

31 yards and a Cougar First Down! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Edl2vDHwK7 — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 1, 2018

Blake Mazza hits from 41-yards out to extend the lead to 13-9 midway through the 2nd!



Watch on CBSSN!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ijCrRqOTEm — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 1, 2018

Marcus Strong comes up with the takeaway! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/7hPknZ3oLg — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 1, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: Wyoming took the second half kickoff and came out looking to run the football. They quickly moved into WSU territory with runs of 12 and 18 yards by Nico Evans. Then a screen pass gained 23 yards on 3rd and 21 to help push the ball into the red zone as the WSU defense allowed an explosive play at the worst possible moment. Jevon Bigelow took over the ball carrying duties, running 3 straight times. An incomplete pass on third down set up a 4th-and-4 from the WSU 13. The Wyoming TE was hammered and was helped off the field. Wyoming booted a 30-yard field goal with 8:48 left in 3Q to extend its lead over WSU to 19-13. DRIVE: 13 plays, 62 yards, 6:12. Minshew opened the second half by completing a 5-yard pass to Dezmon Patmon. His second pass attempt resulted in a pass interference call on Wyoming. James Williams rumbled for 14 yards to the Wyo 44. Soon WSU faced a 4th and 1 from the Wyo 35 . A false start penalty pushed the ball back 5 yards. No problem. Minshew floated a pass to Calvin for 9 yards and a first down. Cvalvin then made a leaping 17-yard reception to the Wyo 14. Three plays later, Minshew found freshman Max Borghi on the right side. He bulled over a Wyoming defender and powered into the end zone for his first career TD with 3:51 left 3Q, pleasing his many family and friends in the stands. The XPT was good. SCORE Cougs 20, Wyo 19. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:57. The Wyoming QB was hit on third down and the ball popped into the air for a sack (Willie Taylor) and fumble. However, the ball bounced out of bounds at the 19 to set up a 4th and 32 for Wyo. An illegal block in the back penalty meant WSU started from its 29 with 1:43 left in the 3Q. Calvin continued his outstanding day with an 11-yard reception. It was his 5th catch of the day for 82 yards. A completion to Borghi ended the third quarter. END OF THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 20, Wyoming 19.

MAXING OUT!



Max Borghi scores his first career touchdown to give @WSUCougFB a 20-19 lead.



📺 CBSSN pic.twitter.com/DKsidIFxla — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 1, 2018

Packed #Cougars section who were front row witness to @max_borghi’s first career touchdown with @WSUCougFB



I’m told at least 40 of them are friends and family of Borghi who came to see his first game 20-19 #Cougars pic.twitter.com/4xwz20MW21 — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) September 1, 2018

FOURTH QUARTER: Hunter Dalke tackled a Wyo receiver for a loss on third down and then Wyoming was penalized for unsportsmanlike penalty. Th epunt was fair caught by Sweet at the Wyo 48, handing the Cougs a golden opportunity to grab a 2-score lead. Dezon Patmon made a great grab down the seam to the Wyo 13. Patmon took a hard hit but hung onto the ball. Moments later, Minshew lofted a perfect fade pass to Easop Winston into the right corner of the end zone for the JUCO transfer’s first career TD catch. The score gave the Cougs a 27-19 lead with 10:55 left in 4Q. Some great passes by Minshew and catches by Coug receivers on that drive. Clutch scoring drive by WSU. Drive: 4 plays, 48 yards. Sophomore Dominick Silvels sacked the Wyo QB on third down to force a Pokes punt with just under 9 mins left. WSU took over at its 46 knowing even a FG would likely be enough to lock down the win. On 3rd and 10, Wyoming was flagged for pass interference, giving WSU a first down at the Wyo 41 with 7:05 left. Pass completion to Williams for 17 and 10 yards moved the ball intothe red zone. That’s when Max Borghi did Max Borghi things, rumbling 14 yards through the middle for his second TD of the game. XPT good. SCORE: Cougs 34, Wyoming 19. Wyoming barely missed a TD as Rocket Ismail Jr. failed to bring in a well thrown long pass. The Cowboys punted to give the ball back to WSU with under 5 mins left. Patmon made a great sliding catch for 9 yards to set up a 4th and short situation from the Wyo 35 with 3:29 left. After a timeout, Minshew kept the ball for the first down at the 34. Williams caught a swing pass for another first down as the mass exodus from the stadium by Wyoming fans continued in earnest. WSU moved inside the 5-yard line with a minute left. Williams ran for a TD with 44 seconds left. WSU outscored Wyoming 28-3 in second half. Minshew finished 38-of-57 for 319 yards and 3 TDs. Borghi scored 2 TDs. Williams had 82 yards rushing. FINAL SCORE: Washington State 41,. Wyoming 19.

Boom! Max Borghi powers his way into the end zone! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/WhsDYfZdpx — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 1, 2018