RECAP: Washington at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Nov. 23, 2018 Washington State, the Pac-12’s last hope to get a team into the CFB 4-team playoff, hosted Apple Cup rival Washington on Black Friday at Martin Stadium. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: WSU won the toss and elected to receive. Starting from the 25, the Cougs went 3-and-out on its first possession. UW took over its 35 with 14:04 left 1Q and relying on the ground game drove into the end zone. However, on the 11th play, UW QB Jake Browning attempted a pass into the middle of the end zone but WSU safety Skyler Thomas intercepted and returned the ball to the 18. Big plays by Borghi and Williams on swing passes helped push the ball into the red zone. On third down, Minshew slid just short of the first down marker (that’s what the refs said, anyway) to set up a fourth and 1 from the UW 12. But Minshew couldn’t get a grasp on a poor shotgun snap and UW recovered the loose football at the UW 23 as the snow continued to fall. UW got a big play when Browning completed a 48-yard pass to the WSU 17. Molton made a TD saving tackle but was shaken up on the play. Moments later, Gaskins zigzagged his way through the middle for a 5-yard TD run with 8 seconds left in 1Q. SCORE: UW 7, WSU 0. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 2:43. When the first quarter ended, the snow was heavy and accumulating on the field. Minshew was 5-of-7 for 58 yards in the 1Q. WSU amassed 68 total yards.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington 7, Washington State 0.

Skyler Thomas wasn't having any of that!@WSUCougFB pick off Browning in the red zone.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/N3MHAmoeu4 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 24, 2018

This was awesome and incredibly classy from Washington State's marching band https://t.co/443YJjNE6b — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 24, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: Borghi powered for 10 yards on the first play of the 1st quarter, followed by a pass interference call on UW. On the next series, WSU faced a 4th and inches at midfield and gave the ball to Williams, who plowed forward for the first down. However, the next series produced little and the Cougs punted for the second time. Minshew was 9-12 for 69 yards at the end of the drive. UW’s first play of the 2Q was a 27-yard completion to the UW 47. Then a 24-yard pass moved the ball into the red zone. UW turned to the run after that, running the ball four straight times, culminated by Gaskins’ 5-yard TD run in which multiple Coug tacklers had an opportunity to bring Gaskins down in the backfield. SCORE: UW 14, WSU 0. Redshirt freshman Travell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to the UW 46, giving the Cougs offense great field position trailing by two touchdowns. WSU drove to the UW 30 where they faced 4th-and-4 with 1:42 left 2Q. Minshew rolled left and threw the ball to an open Calvin Jackson in the middle of the field for a first down. On 3rd-and-3, Minshew found Patmon for 5 yards. Next play, James Williams rumbled 11 yards up the middle for the TD. SCORE: UW 14, WSU 7. WSU got the ball back at the 27 when UW fumbled on the kickoff return, giving the Cougs the ball with 28 seconds left 2Q. On third down, Minshew took a shot into the end zone but the ball was intercepted with 8 seconds left. HALFTIME: Washington 14, Washington State 7. STATS: Total yards: WSU 146, UW 215 Passing yards: WSU 96, UW 116 Rushing Yards: WSU 50, UW 99 Total Plays: WSU 35, UW 27 First Downs: WSU 9, UW 11 Third Downs: WSU 2-8, UW 3-3 Fourth Downs: WSU 2-3, UW 0-0 Time of Possession: WSU 16:16, UW 13:44 Individual Passing: Minshew 17-22, 96 yards; Browning 5-6 116 yards Individual Rushing: Minshew 4-22, Williams 4-21; Gaskins 14-64

THIRD QUARTER: UW took the second half kickoff (touchback) and quickly faced a 3rd-and-16. But the Huskies completed a 59-yard pass to the WSU 22. Next play, UW ran a flea flicker and threw a 22-yard TD pass. But the PAT as blocked and returned 98 yards by Hunter Dale for a 2-pt conversion by the Cougs. After all that, UW led 20-9 with 12:40 left in 3Q. Down two scores as the snow continued to fall, WSU picked up one first down before sack and intentional grounding call on Minshew doomed the next drive and WSU punted. UW completed a 32-yard pass to the UW 45, but went backwards after that. On 3rd and 15, Browning was pressured and he fumbled. The ball squirted to the UW 23 where the loose football was recovered by the WSU defense. Given a golden opportunity, the WSU offense took full advantage by driving towards James Williams’ 1-yard TD run. Williams fumbled after he broke the plane and the officials confirmed the TD call. Williams carried 3 times for 11 yards on the short drive. Down 20-15, WSU went for 2 points but Easop Winston caught the pass out of bounds. SCORE: UW 20, WSU 15. The Cougs defense forced a 3-and-out to give the ball back to the WSU offense with the opportunity to take the lead. However, Minshew attempted a pass under pressure and UW intercepted with 2:38 left 3Q. A holding call on UW nullified an 8-yd run. An incomplete pass on 3rd-and-17 set up a pooch kick on fourth down. The ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback. Williams rushed for 18 yards on the first play of WSU’s next possession. They had the ball at the WSU 38 when the third quarter ended. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington 20, Washington State 15.

Willie Taylor knocks it out and Dillon Sherman recovers! #GoCougs #AppleCup pic.twitter.com/Gew0ZbRs6D — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) November 24, 2018

FOURTH QUARTER: Minshew’s third down pass was nearly intercepted by a UW defender near midfield, bit was ruled incomplete The punt pushed UW back to the 11. Gaskins got outside for 9 yards on 1st down, giving him 84 rushing yards. Moments later, he nearly doubled his rushing yardage by racing 80 yards through the right side for a back-breaking touchdown. UW converted the 2-point conversion attempt on a run. SCORE: UW 28, WSU 15. Down by two scores, the Cougs punted after a seven-play possession. Minshew was sacked on second down to set up a 3rd-and-13. UW got the ball and faced a 3rd-and-7 from its 48 with 5:05 left. Ahmed bounced outside for 15 yards to the WSU 38, giving UW a key first down. UW proceeded to run out the clock, picking up another first down by inches with just over 2 minutes left. UW drained the final 8:47 off the clock with a 14-play, 76-yard drive after taking over at its 17. They drove as far as the WSU 5 before taking a knee. WSU finishes the regular season with a 10-2 record and now awaits its bowl fate. Selection Sunday is Dec. 2. FINAL SCORE: Washington 28, Washington State 15.

STATISTICS: Total yards: WSU 237, UW 487 Passing yards: WSU 152, UW 229 Rushing Yards: WSU 85, UW 285 Total Plays: WSU 59, UW 59 First Downs: WSU 15, UW 20 Third Downs: WSU 4-13, UW 6-10 Fourth Downs: WSU 2-3, UW 1-1 Time of Possession: WSU 27:10, UW 32:50 Turnovers: WSU 3, UW 3 Individual Passing: Minshew 26-35 for 152 yards; Browning 11-14 for 207 yards Individual Rushing: Williams 11-65 + 2 TD; Gaskins 27-170 + 3 TD