And there we have it, folks! @WSUCougFB comes away with the victory with a final score of 28-26. This is the 11th time since 2005 that #ValeroAlamoBowl was decided in the final minutes. Congrats on the 11-win season! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/rSyEblF5nV — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) December 29, 2018

RECAP: Washington State vs. Iowa State Alamodome, San Antonio, Tex. Dec. 28, 2018 Washington State squared off with Iowa State of the Big 12 Friday night in the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: Cougs won the toss and chose to receive. On the second play, Minshew connected with Patmon for a first down. But on the third play, disaster. James Williams caught a short pass, ran to midfield before fumbling. ISU recovered for the first turnover of the game. Moments later, Jalen Thompson intercepted a pass to give the ball back to WSU. When the Cougs took the field, Borghi was at RB. On third down, Borghi caught a short pass but was tackled four yards short of the first down marker. The punt was downed at the 3-yard line with 11:36 left in the 1Q. After two runs went nowhere, a pass interference call on WSU on 3rd down gave ISU a first down at the 17. The Cyclones took advantage of the penalty as Purdy hit Butler in stride over the middle for a 34-yard gain. Then, magic. Marcus Strong picked off a Purdy pass and looked to have a Pick-6, but was flagged for taunting at the 5 yard line. WSU got the ball at the ISU 20 with 7:48 left in 1Q. Minshew found Renard Bell alone over the middle in the end zone for the 22-yard TD pass with 6:55 left. It was Minshew’s 37th TD pass of the season. SCORE: Cougs 7, ISU 0. Drive: 3 plays, 20 yards, 0:53. After Purdy picked up 1 first down on a scramble, he was sacked on first down of the next series. A third down completion to Butler fell 3 yards short and the Cyclones punted with 3:23 left 1Q. WSU’s 4th possession began with a nice swing pass to Williams. However, Minshew was sacked on third down of the second series and the Cougs punted with just seconds left in the first quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 7, Iowa State 0.

Minshew finds a WIDE-OPEN Renard Bell for the early lead! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/tcfwXKiznw — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

James Williams sets the Pac-12 single-season record for catches by a RB! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yA9gmp81rX — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

James Williams sets the record with his 79th catch in 2018#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Kh8yt36ZWI — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: On ISU’s third play of the 2Q, Purdy eluded the Cougs pressure up the middle and fired a pass to Butler over the middle for 16 yards to the WSU 30. Two plays later, Purdy was sacked by Marcus Strong on a corner blitz for a loss of 10 yards. Strong hammered Purdy from the blind side. The loss sabotaged the Cyclones’ momentum and they punted. WSU got the ball at its 12 on a fair catch by Sweet with 12:03 left 2Q. First play, Minshew found Patmon for a 23-yard gain to the 35. Three plays later, Minshew was hammered in the head by ISU LB Willie Harvey as he slid on a QB keeper. The targeting call was upheld on review. The 15-yard personal foul penalty gave WSU the ball at the ISU 44. Consecutive completions to Calvin, Jackson, Calvin and Williams (leaped over defender) moved the ball inside the 15-yard line. From there, Minshew was pressured, eluded multiple ISU defenders, found some space and scrambled into the end zone, diving over the goal line for his 4th rushing TD of the season. SCORE: Cougs 14, ISU 0. 13 plays, 88 yards, 5:55. ISU came back with consecutive completions to the 6-foot-6 Butler for 36 and 25 yards as the Cyclones quickly moved inside the 15-yard line. Purdy ran through the right side for the 9-yard TD run with 4:26 left in 2Q. The play was reviewed and the TD call upheld. SCORE: WSU 14, ISU 7. 4 plays, 69 yards, 1:42. Travell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff to the 46 to give the Cougs great field position. A swing pass to Borghi gained 13 yards to the ISU 41. Next play, same thing. Swing pass to Borghi for 8 yards. Minshew’s 4-yard scramble moved the ball inside the 30-yard line. Whe Minshew was sacked, ISU was called for targeting again + unsportsmanlike penalty on Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell. The pro-ISU crowd booed loudly as the ball was advanced all the way to the 4-yard line. But two plays lost 5 yards and the Coiugs faced a 3rd-and-10 at the 10 with 1:08 left 2Q. Minshew fired a high pass to Patmon in the back middle of the end zone and the junior climbed the ladder to make a sensational TD grab with 1:02 left 2Q. It was Patmon’s 5th TD grab of the season. SCORE: Cougs 21, ISU 7. 8 plays, 54 yards, 3:24. ISU kept the ball on the ground before a pass completion (tackle by Strong, who was shaken up on the play) moved the ball to the WSU 33 with 3 seconds left in 2Q. ISU elected to attempt a 50-yard FG in the final seconds and the boot had just enough juice to slip over the crossbar. SCORE: WSU 21, ISU 10. 5 plays, 42 yards, 1:02. HALFTIME: Washington State 21, Iowa State 10. HALFTIME STATS: Total yards: WSU 191, ISU 233 Passing yards: WSU 166, ISU 144 Rushing Yards: WSU 25, ISU 89 Total Plays: WSU 35, ISU 31 First Downs: WSU 12, ISU 11 Third Downs: WSU 3-5, ISU 2-5 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-0, ISU 0-0 Time of Possession: WSU 16:05, ISU 13:55 Individual Passing: Minshew 20-25 for 166 yards, 2 TD; Purdy 9-13 for 144 yards. Individual Rushing: Minshew 6-16, 1 TD; Montgomery 11-58.

Almost sacked, but scored a TD instead? Your quarterback would never. 😏@WSUCougFB up 14-0 in the second quarter.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ysGcEGGIKN — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 29, 2018

3️⃣8️⃣! Gardner Minshew ties Luke Falk for the WSU single-season passing touchdown record!



WSU 21, ISU 7 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/KqHlLZkg2m — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

Gardner Minshew II has set the WSU single-season record for passing yards! Now up to 4,604 after that last drive!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/2JmukHwukN — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: Iowa State took the second half kickoff and quickly moved down the field, needing just 3 plays to move from its 27 to the WSU 20. David Montgomery powered over from 8 yards out with 12:11 left 3Q to cut WSU’s lead to 4 points. SCORE: Cougs 21, ISU 17. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards. 2:49. Needing to respond after ISU had scored the last 10 points, the WSU offense zipped down the field into ISU territory. The biggest play was a 22-yard catch-and-run by Easop Winston. But a personal foul penalty (chop block) moments later pushed the ball back to the WSU 45. The drive stalled and the Cougs punted from the ISU 47 with 7:51 left 3Q. The Cyclones took over with a chance to take the lead with a TD. Butler made a fabulous one-handed grab at the WSU 40. Soon, ISU faced a 4th-and-1 from the WSU 19 with 3:41 left 3Q. They gave the ball to Montgomery and he bulled forward for 5 yards and a first down to the WSU 14. He gained 8 yards to the 6 on his next carry. A false start pushed the ball back 5 yards. Iowa State called timeout with 1:56 left. Montgomery gained 5 yards to set up a short 23-yard FG that cut WSU’s lead to 21-20 with 1:04 left 3Q. SCORE: WSU 21, ISU 20. Drive: 14 plays, 74 yards. 6:36. WSU needed to make some plays, but they went 3-and-out to give the ball back to the Cyclones with 28 seconds left 3Q. ISU started at their 39 and ran one play before the 3rd quarter clock expired. The Cyclone shad the ball at their 45 and momentum as the game entered the 4Q. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 21, Iowa State 20.

Third quarter set up an interesting fourth #ValeroAlamoBowl pic.twitter.com/d6DWO9ziwu — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) December 29, 2018

FOURTH QUARTER: Purdy scrambled for 18 yards on the first play of the 4th quarter. The Cougs defense stiffened and forced a 49-yard field goal attempt. The kick ricocheted off the upright. No Good. Cougs took over still leading 21-20 early in the 4th quarter. But Jamire Calvin had a third down pass go through his arms and WSU punted as the Cougs offense continued to struggle in the second half. 3 possessions, 3 punts + 49 total yards. The Cougs D came up with a huge play when Peyton Pelluer, playing in his school record 54th career game, ripped the ball from Montgomery and forced a fumble. Pelluer recovered the fumble as well. The Cougs recovered at the ISU 30 for great field position. On third down, Minshew eluded pressure and flipped the ball to Martin, who ran to the 10 for a first down. Next play, Borghi powered through the right side for his 8th rushing TD of the season and 23rd overall for WSU. SCORE: Cougs 28, ISU 20. Drive: 4 plays, 30 yards, 0:53. The Cougs D needed another stop and came up big as a third down pass fell incomplete. ISU punted with 9:42 left 4Q. The Cyclones challenged the call of incomplete pass, but the call was confirmed. Travel Harris caught the booming punt, but WSU was flagged for illegal block and the ball was pushed back to the WSU 5. Could the Cougs offense come up with a long, clock-draining drive? No. Deflected pass was caught by Martin on third down, but he was tackled a half-yard short of the 1st down marker and the Cougs punted. ISU took over at its 26. Purdy was pressured on first down and sacked. On second down, he had plenty of time in the pocket and rifled a pass over the middle for a 28-yard gain to the WSU 49 with 5:54 left. Moments later, he faked a QB draw and hit an open receiver (Montgomery) on the left side for a 53-yard gain to the WSU 1. Hunter Dale made a TD saving tackle. After a false start penalty and 5 yard run, Purdy plunged over for the TD to cut WSU’s lead to 2 points (28-26). ISU went for 2 points, even after a false start penalty. Stopped!! Cougs held a 28-26 lead with 4:02 left 4Q. SCORE: WSU 28, ISU 26. Drive: 5 plays, 74 yards. 2:46. Calvin fair caught the ensuing kickoff to give WSU the ball at the 25. Again, WSU looked for a clock-draining drive. Consecutive completions to Martin gave WSU a first down at the 39. Since ISU had no timeouts left, all the Cougs needed was 1 more first down to end it. Patmon caught an 18-yard pass for another first down to seal the win. The Cougs went into victory formation after that and soon celebrated their school record 11th win of the season. FINAL SCORE: Washington State 28, Iowa State 26. FINAL STATISTICS:

Total yards: WSU 327, ISU 515 Passing yards: WSU 299, ISU 315 Rushing Yards: WSU 28, ISU 200 Total Plays: WSU 66, ISU 66 First Downs: WSU 19, ISU 22 Third Downs: WSU 4-11, ISU 3-10 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-0, ISU 1-1 Time of Possession: WSU ISU Turnovers: WSU 1, ISU 3 (plus-2) Individual Passing: Minshew 35-49 for 299 yards, 2 TD; Purdy 18-27 for 315 yards Individual Rushing: Minshew 6-16; Montgomery 26-124.

Peyton Pelluer forces the fumble, Max Borghi follows with a 10-yard score 🙌 #GoCougs



WSU 28, Iowa State 20 pic.twitter.com/fyR9h0Y4oB — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

During that last drive, Gardner Minshew II set the Pac-12 Single-Season Passing Record, now with 4,729 passing yards in 2018#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/pyW23RXodX — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 29, 2018

That'll do it from the Alamo Bowl. Gardner Minshew completes 35 of 49 passes for 299 yards and two TDs, and rushes for another score, as the Cougars hang on for a 28-26 win over the Cyclones. pic.twitter.com/7bZvkx3I37 — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 29, 2018