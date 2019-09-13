RECAP: Washington State at Houston NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex. Sept. 13, 2019 Washington State traveled to the Lone Star State for a Week 2 matchup with the Houston Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans. Here is a recap of what happened:

FIRST QUARTER: WSU won the toss and elected to receive. Max Borghi started the first possession of the game with a one-handed grab. On fourth-and-1 from the WSU 43, Leach gambled and Gordon hit Winston for a 6-yard gain. But three straight in completions brought fourth down and WSU punted. Gordon was 3-of-6 passing on the first drive. UH was its own worst enemy on its initial possession with multiple holding penalties. On thid-and-6, UH QB D’Eriq King found a receiver for the first down, who spun away from a WSU defender and raced down the sideline. A 10-yard run put UH close to the end zone. But another holding penalty pushed UH back. King carried on 3rd-and-15 to the WSU 31. UH attempted a 49-yard field goal. No Good! Wide right. WSU took over for its second possession of the game with 5:24 left 1Q. UH’s 11-play drive produced nothing. Gordon completed his first four passes of the possession. Gordon was sacked on second down after a holding penalty, setting up 3rd-and-30. Harris caught a pass and ran to midfield, well short of the first down marker. WSU punted for the second time on the final play of the first quarter. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 0, Houston 0.

SECOND QUARTER: Poor tackling by two WSU defenders allowed King to escape a sure sack and run for the first down early in the 2Q. On third down, King threw for 9 yards on an inside middle screen and a first down. King ran straight up the middle for 21 yards on the RPO play to the WSU 38. Another first down and 5-yard run by King put UH near the end zone. On 3rd-and-5, Marcus Strong was called for pass interference moved the ball to the WSU 6. Woods dropped king for a 5-yard loss. A screen lost more yards. On third down, King rifled a dart over the middle to Marquez Stevenson for the TD with 7:33 left 2Q. PAT good. Drive: 15 plays, 82 yards. SCORE: Houston 7, Washington State 0. WSU finally got the ball for the first time in the 2Q just past the midway point of the quarter. Liam Ryan was immediately called for a false start. Gordon connected with Arconado over the middle to set up second-and-short. Arconado was hammered by the UH defender. Pass to Winston for the first down. Another pass over the middle to Martin for another first down. WSU was rolling for the first time tonight. It continued on the next snap when Gordon dropped back and found Winston behind the UH secondary. Winston caught the pass in stride and stepped into the end zone for Gordon’s 10th TD pass of the season with 5:36 left 2Q. TD play was 39 yards. 4th TD pass by Gordon to Winston (former teammates at CCSF) this season. Score: Washington State 7, Houston 7. Because of an 18-yard pass and personal foul penalty on WSU, Houston quickly moved downfield and had first down at the WSU 16 inside the red zone when WSU called timeout. The run put UH over the 100-yard rushing mark for the first half. UH had first-and-goal at the 4 after a 12-yard run. UH called timeout with 3:47 left 2Q. Two yard run put the ball at the 2. On third down, King plunged over from the 1 as the UH O-Line bulled forward with a pile push with 2:27 left 2Q. It was King’s 4th rushing TD of the season. No other UH player had more than 1 rushing TD. Score: Houston 14, Washington State 7. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards. After a nice kickoff return by Travell Harris, WSU quickly moved close to the red zone. But Gordon floated a pass to the left side of the end zone looking for Rodrick Fisher and a UH defender leaped up and intercepted the pass for the touchback with 19 seconds left 2Q. HALFTIME: Houston 14, Washington State 7.

THIRD QUARTER: Houston got the ball to start the second half. Ron Stone Jr. returned to the field for the WSU defense after missing the 1H due to a targeting call in the UNC game. UH gambled on 4th-and-1 and a bobbled snap sabotaged the play as Lamonte McDougle recovered the fumble to give WSU great field position. After Gordon was hit hard on second down, Gordon rolled left away from pressure on third down and hit Borghi with the dump pass in the flat for 17 yards and he was tackled just short of the red zone. Gordon passed to Martin on a screen ad he gained 12 yards to the 2. Barely touched, Borghi ran over left guard for the TD on the next play to even the score. Score: Washington State 14, Houston 14. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards. On second down of UH’s ensuing possession, Skyler Thomas was flagged for pass interference for a 15-yard penalty. UH crossed midfield on the next play. On the next play, the UH receiver made a diving attempt of a long pass towards the sideline. The officials met and ruled the pass incomplete. An incomplete pass on third down forced UH to punt the ball back to WSU. However, the same play was reviewed for targeting on King by Willie Taylor. No targeting was called. UH punted and a Harris fair catch gave WSU the ball at the 9-yard line with 8:55 left 3Q. Three consecutive completions to Brandon Arconado and a roughing the passer penalty set up the Cougs at the UH 39. Gordon dropped back and fired a missile to Dezon Patmon on a post pattern down the middle of the field. Patmon caught the pass in the end zone for the go-ahead score. Score: Washington State 21, Houston 14. Drive: 4 plays, 91 yards. The WSU defense forced a punt ad the ball rolled out of bounds at the 2. But passes to Winston and Borghi moved the ball out to the 25. Gordon continued to carve up the UH defense with a slant to Winston. On 4th and 1 from its 34, the Cougs called timeout with 3:33 left 3Q and thought about going for it. But Leach decided to punt and UH was penalized for unnecessary roughness, putting the ball at the 12. King’s long TD run was negated by a holding call. But WSU was called for pass interference on the next snap. UH had first down at the 42. Sack by Rodgers to set up 3rd and 14. Incomplete pass. UH punts. Fair catch at 17 with 36 seconds left 3Q. 4th punt of the 3rd quarter by UH. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 21, Houston 14.

FOURTH QUARTER: In the opening moments of the 4Q, Gordon’s dropped a pass to Borghi, who ran 70+ yards for the TD. But the score was nullified by a OPI call. Eventually WSU punted. Cougs are 2-of-8 on third down. A would-be interception by UH was ruled incomplete. But the call was reviewed. The ruling was confirmed. Kick catch interference was called, adding 15 yards to the paly. Incomplete pass on third down set up a 43-yard FG attempt by UH. GOOD. Score: Washington State 21, Houston 17. WSU took over at its 5 after a dropped kickoff. Gordon’s pass was nearly intercepted as the ball caromed off the hands of the leaping Borghi. On second down from the 14 Gordon avoided the pressure and flipped pass out to Arconado, who was pulled down at the 45 after a 31-yard gain. Next play, Tay Martin picked up more chunk yardage down for 33 yards down to the UH 22. Martin caught another pass over the middle to move the ball inside the 10-yard line. Tackled at the 7 to give WSU 1st and goal. Moments later, Gordon slid right in the pocket and fired a pass to Travell Harris, who elevated over the UH defender for the TD. WSU regained the two-score lead. Score: Washington State 28, Houston 17. Gordon moved over 400 yards passing on the scoring pass. First play on UH’s next possession, Bryce Beekman dislodged the ball from the UH player and freshman Cosman Kwete of the Cougs recovered, giving them a great opportunity to take a 3-score lead. Bu on third down Gordon fell down at the 5 to set up a chip shot 22-yard FG attempt by Blake Mazza. GOOD. Score: Washington State 31, Houston 17. UH put together a drive and moved to the WSU 37. On 3rd and 9, Patrick Carr burst through the left side for a 26-yard game to the WSU 12. King keeper up the middle and he’s into the end zone for the 12-yard TD with 2:21 left to give UH an opportunity for a dramatic late game comeback. Score: Washington State 31, Houston 24. Onside kick? Yes. WSU recovered. Borghi ran for 17 yards on the first snap to the UH 36. On 3rd and 10, Borghi came up with big play by rushing 10 yards for the game-clinching first down. Cougs went into victory formation. Improved to 3-0. FINAL SCORE: Washington State 31, Houston 24.

