RECAP: Washington State at Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium, Pullman, WA Sept. 28, 2019 Washington State traveled to Utah for a Week 5 matchup in the second Pac-12 contests for both teams. Both teams dropped their conference openers last week. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: WSU won the toss and elected to receive. First two plays, Borghi gashed the Utah defense for 18 yards on 2 carries as Mike Leach got the RB involved early. However, Gordon was dropped for a loss of 1 yard on third down and the Cougs punted. Fair caught at the 9. One 2nd and 5 from the 26, Huntley found a wide-open receiver around the 40 and he ran all the way to the WSU 20 for a 54-yard pickup. Next play, an open receiver dropped a TD throw in the middle of the end zone. Utah settled for a 34-yard FG attempt. NO GOOD! He missed it. Still scoreless with 8:41 left 1Q. On WSU’s first play of its second possession, Patmon caught a pass over the middle for 14 yards. On 3rd and 11, Gordon lofted a pass to the right side but it fell incomplete. WSU punted for the 2nd time. Booming punt fair caught at 24. 48-yd punt by Draguicevich. Good job flipping the field. New QB for Utah and he promptly gains 17 yards on RPO play. Huntley back in. Another open receiver. Pass complete for 19 yards. But play under review. After a loss of 1 yard, Huntley found plenty of running room up the middle on a QB keeper. Utah at WSU 15. On 3rd and 6 from the 11, Huntley found RB Devonta’e Henry-Cole circling out of the backfield on the right side. He outraced LB Justus Rogers into the end zone for the TD with 4:03 left 1Q. SCORE: UTAH 7, WSU 0. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards. WSU started its 3rd possession at the 40 when Utah was flagged for a rare facemask penalty on the kickoff. Borghi got the handoff on the 1st play for 4 yards. 7 yard pass to Fisher. 1st down at midfield. Borghi again for 6 yards. He’s gaining big yardage running the football. The middle of the field looks open. On third down, swing pass to Borghi for 14 yards and 1st down at UT 29. On second down, Gordon hit Bell for 21 yards to move the ball inside the 10 to the 8. Moments later, Gordon hit McIntosh out of the backfield for the TD pass in the middle of the end zone, Gordon’s 22nd of the season. SCORE: WSU 7, UTAH 7. Drive: 9 plays, 60- yards.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 7, Utah 7.

SECOND QUARTER: On the first play of the second quarter, Huntley fired a 52-yard TD strike to a wide-open Samson Nacua streaking down the middle of the field. Beekman was 5 yards behind when Nacua caught the pass. SCORE: Utah 14, WSU 7. Drive – 2 plays, 75 yards. WSU quickly moved down to the UT 34 on its next possession with Gordon completing passes to Borghi, Bell and Patmon. But the drive stalled and Blake Mazza trotted out for a 51-yard FG attempt. Mazza boomed the career-long kick through the uprights to cut Utah’s lead to 4 points with 12:25 left 2Q. Mazza is 6-for-6 on FGs this season. SCORE: UTAH 14, WSU 10. Drive - 8 plays, 41 yards. Utah drove to the WSU 38 and faced a 4th-and-1. They decided to go for it and RB Jordan Wilmore was stuffed for loss of 1 yard to turn possession over to WSU with 8:37 left 2Q. Utah had gained 17 yards on its first 3 running plays on that drive. Easop Winston finally got involved with a WR screen pass that went for 19 yards to the UT 33. But a 6-yard loss on the next snap put the Cougs behind the chains. Pass to Winston got 11 yards back. On 3rd and 5 from the 28, WSU was flagged for false start. 3rd and 10 from 33. Incomplete pass. 4th and 10. With the rain falling hard, WSU went for it. Gordon was flushed from the pocket and threw across his body. Incomplete. Flag down. Defensive holding. 10-yard penalty. First down!! UT 23. 5:34 left 2Q. Pass in the flat to Borghi for 9 yards to the UT 14. Offsides on Utah. 1st and goal from 9. The first 3 plays gained just 2 yards, bringing on the reliable Mazza for a short 24-yard FG attempt. Good! SCORE: Utah 14, WSU 13. Drive – 10 plays, 54 yards. On 3rd and 12, Utah hit another long pass (41 yards) against the WSU secondary to move the ball to the WSU 36. When the Utes against faced a 4th-and-1 at the WSU 27 with 1:02 left 2Q, they called timeout. Huntley was pressured and close to being wrapped up but somehow got the ball to a receiver, who dove forward for the first down. On third down, WSU was flagged for pass interference, giving Utah a 1st down at the WSU 15. Next play, Huntley found plenty of running room up the middle and scampered into the end zone for the TD with 22 seconds left. SCORE: Utah 21, WSU 13. Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards. Gordon was 17-of-29 for 154 yards in the 1H. Utah QB Tyler Huntley threw for 242 yards, averaging 17.28 yards per completion. HALFTIME: Utah 21, Washington State 13.

Samson Nacua's first TD of the year is a 52-yard DIME from Tyler Huntley. 👌@Utah_Football back on top in SLC.



📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/QpiFvtRI8F — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 29, 2019

THIRD QUARTER: After gaining 325 yards in the first half, Utah received the second half kickoff and quickly moved down the field. Four of the Utes’ first 6 plays gained 10+ yards, forcing WSU to call a defensive timeout. The WSU defense stiffened inside the red zone, though. Utah converted a 4th-and-1 from the 10. They had 2nd and goal from the 1 but an illegal shift penalty pushed the Utes back. Huntley was dropped for a 4-yard loss back to the 10. Patrick Nun knocked down a pass on 3rd down, setting up a 28-yard FG attempt. GOOD. Utes now have a two-score lead after draining more than 7 minutes off the clock. SCORE: Utah 24, WSU 13. Drive – 14 plays, 65 yards, 7:40. On WSU’s third snap of its first possession, Gordon tied to force a pass towards Harris the right sidelines but the throw was intercepted by a Utah DB for his 5th INT of the season. On 3rd and 11, Huntley connected with a WR along the sideline. The WR managed to get a foot down before he went out of bounds. The play was intially ruled incomplete but the call was reversed upon review, giving Utah a first down at the WSU 46. On second down, Utah was flagged for unnecessary roughness. But it took the Utes just two pass completions (11 and 13 yards) to get that yardage back and more. A 7-yard run moved the ball inside the 10. On 3rd and 2 from the 7, confusion reigned on the WSU defense and the Cougs had to call its second timeout with 1:33 left 3Q. At that point, Utah had run 23 plays in the 3Q, WSU 3. First play after the timeout, Derrick Vickers ran over the left side into the end zone for the 7-yard TD. SCORE: Utah 31, WSU 13. Plays run in 3Q: Utah 24, WSU 3. Max Borghi ran for 8 yards on WSU’s first play of the ensuing possession. He then caught a 3rd down pass to the WSU 36. Trailing by 3 scores, WSU had no choice but to go for it. But a false start penalty pushed the Cougs back 5 yards and put them in a 3rd and 10 hole as the 3Q ended. Utah dominated the quarter, snapping the ball 24 times compared to 7 plays for WSU.

END THIRD QUARTER: Utah 31, Washington State 13.