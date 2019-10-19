RECAP: Colorado at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Oct. 19, 2019 For the first time in nearly a month, Washington State plays a home game at Martin Stadium with a Week 8 matchup against Colorado in the fourth Pac-12 contest for both teams. WSU is coming off losses to UCLA, Utah and Arizona State to start conference play. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: CU won the toss and elected to receive. On 3rd and 12, CU QB Steven Montez completed a pass to Shenault for enough yardage for a first down. CU drove as far as the WSU 31 before attempting a long field goal. No good. Game still scoreless. Gordon’s first completion to Fisher for a first down near midfield. Borghi bounces outside for long gain of 19 yards to the CU 34. Winston takes short pass and races to the CU 4. On third down, Borghi circles out of the backfield, caught a short pass from Gordon and rumbled into the end zone for his 3rd receiving of the season and 8th overall. SCORE: WSU 7, CU 0. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards. Moments later, Skyler Thomas jumped the route and intercepted a Montez pass to give the Cougs great field position at the CU26. Two plays after Arconado caught his first pass since the UCLA game, Patmon caught a pass over the middle, shook off a defender and raced into the end zone for his 5th receiving TD of the season. Gordon now has 27 TD passes. SCORE: WSU 14, CU 0. Drive: 3 plays, 26 yards. CU used a flea flicker to move inside the red zone. The Buffs got as far as the WSU 7 before stalling with incomplete passes on second and third downs. CU settles for 24-yard FG with 2:15 left 1Q. SCORE: WSU 14, CU 3. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards. On 3rd and 10, Gordon hit Arconado for 19 yards over the middle to the WSU45. Two plays later, Borghi took a handoff and ripped through the CU defense for a 47-yard TD run, his second score of the game, with 22 seconds left 1Q. SCORE: WSU 21, CU 3. Borghi ended the 1Q with 69 yards rushing on 3 carries. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 21, Colorado 3.

Borghi’s 47-yard TD run in the 1st quarter was the longest TD run by a Coug since 2011 (Ricky Galvin, 48 yards, UNLV) — WSUCougarNotes (@WSUCougarNotes) October 19, 2019

SECOND QUARTER: A 22-yard run + face mask penalty gave CU a first down at the WSU 28 early in the second quarter. But a false start penalty and second down sack sabotaged the drive. CU attempted a 52-yard FG but the kick fell inches short. No Good. WSU took over at the 35 and soon gambled on fourth-and-2 from the CU 45. Gordon was flushed from the pocket and scrambled to the right. He was forced out of bounds short of the first down marker as CU took over at the CU 45. Fontenot for 17 yards to the WSU 30. On 3rd and 7 from the WSU 15, Montez was pressured, forced right and threw into a crowd in the right corner of the end zone. Intercepted! George Hicks. Four trips inside the WSU 35 have now produced just 3 points for the Buffs. WSU goes 3 and out. First punt by Draguicevich. WSU defense forced the 3 and out as the Cougs took over at its 21 with 3:03 left 2Q. On 3rd and 2 from the WSU 43, Travell Harris caught a short pass and turned it into a 9-yard gain to the CU 48. Borghi for 8 yards on the reception. Arconado again for 31 yards to the CU 9! Harris for 6 yards to the CU 3. WSU calls timeout with 27 seconds left 2Q. Incomplete passes into the end zone on first and second downs. On third down, Gordon was flushed from the pocket. High pass into end zone caught out of bounds. Mazza comes on for a short 20-yard FG with 5 seconds left 1H. GOOD! First points by either team in 2Q. SCORE: WSU 24, CU 3. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards. Borghi touched the ball 14 times in the first half (8 rushes for 85 yards + 6 receptions for 34 yards). WSU totaled 282 offensive yards. Gordon was 17-of-27 passing for 195 yards + 2 TD. HALFTIME: Washington State 24, Colorado 3.

INT in the back of the end zone! WSU FOOTBALL!

SCORE: 21-3 WSU, 2Q 4:40#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/H1OOgHTAcl — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) October 20, 2019

THIRD QUARTER: WSU got the ball first. Borghi caught a short pass for 12 yards on the first snap of the 3Q. On the next series, Gordon flipped a dangerous pass high into the air on third down. It was caught by Bell for no gain. Marcus Strong was hit helmet-to-helmet on a block during punt coverage and the CU player was ejected for targeting. Buffs start at the 10 yard line. 15 yards on the first play. After a false start penalty, Montez completed a 13-yard pass followed by a 25-yard run by Fontenot. The drive stalled, though, and CU punted. Ball downed at WSU 12. Near disaster on 3rd down as Gordon lost his grip on the football but the ball landed in the arms of Cougs OL Robert Valencia. Cougs punted. CU takes over at its 49. After 1 first down, Montez hit Shenault for 24 yards on 3rd and 8 to the WSU 11. From there, CU Mangham carried twice to the 6. On third down, Shenault took a direct snap for the third time in the game and he rushed straight up the middle for the TD, making it a 2-score game with 5:06 left. SCORE: WSU 24, CU 10. Drive: 8 plays, 51 yards. WSU finally moved the ball on its third possession of the 3Q. On 2nd and 6 from the CU 44, Gordon dropped a perfect pass into Arconado’s arms and he outran the CU secondary into the end zone for his 2nd TD reception of the season. The catch gave him 5 receptions for 109 yards on the night. SCORE: WSU 31, CU 10. The Cougs D stopped the CU offense on its next possession as the 3Q came to a close. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 31, Colorado 10.

Max Borghi now over 100 yards rushing, his 3rd 100-yard rushing game of the season



Borghi is 1st Coug to have 3 100-yard rushing games in a season since Jerome Harrison had 8 in 2005 — WSUCougarNotes (@WSUCougarNotes) October 20, 2019

FOURTH QUARTER: Gordon completed his final six passes as WSU marched 65 yards in 9 plays to take a 28-point lead early 4Q. TD pass to Tay Martin in the left corner of the end zone. Perfectly thrown fade pass by Gordon. 4th TD pass of the night for Gordon. He is 32-44 passing for 351 yards + 4 TD. WSU ended the drive with 453 total yards. SCORE: WSU 38, CU 10. CU goes 3 and out on next possession. Gordon tossed his 1st interception of the night after WSU had driven to the WSU 44. After CU’s 2nd string QB was injured, 3rd QB Blake Stenstrom’s first career pass was intercepted by Marcus Strong. Starting from the 21, WSU gained 2 yards before Blake Mazza came on for a 36-yard FG to make him 11-for-11 on the season. SCORE: WSU 41, CU 10. Trey Tinsley took over at QB on WSU’s next possession. WSU went 3 and out. But the clock soon ran out on CU as the Cougs picked up their first Pac-12 win of the seaosn. WSU has outscored Colorado 69-10 in the last two games between the teams at Martin Stadium. Cougs forced 3 turnovers.

FINAL SCORE: Washington State 41, Colorado 10.