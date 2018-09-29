RECAP: Utah at Washington State, Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA, Sept. 29, 2018 Washington State hosted Pac-12 rival Utah Saturday afternoon in the annual Homecoming game at Martin Stadium. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: WSU got the ball first and on the second snap, Gardner Minshew lofted a perfectly thrown pass to James Williams on a wheel route down the right sideline for a 33-yard gain to the UT 39. However, after WSU moved into the red zone, Minshew’s throw to the right was tipped by a Utah linebacker and caught by Utah DB Corrion Ballard. Moments later, the defense stepped up and forced a fumble by a Utah WR on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Skyler Thomas. Unfortunately, the officials ruled targeting on Thomas and he was ejected, a big loss for the WSU defense. Also, Utah kept the ball. The drive ended badly for WSU as Utah QB Tyler Huntley ran virtually untouched through the middle for a 24-yard Utes touchdown with 8:22 left in the 1Q. Utah ran the ball 7 straight times after the penalty. SCORE: Utah 7, WSU 0. A completion to Tay Martin on a WR screen and a major penalty (unsportsmanlike penalty) on Utah allowed WSU to move past midfield. On third down, Minshew had plenty of time in the pocket and rifled a pass to Dezmon Patmon, who landed at the 6-yard line. The officials confirmed the call of a catch, giving WSU goal-to-go at the 4. Next play, Minshew’s pass was tipped but caught by Tay Martin in the middle of the end zone for a Cougs touchdown with 5:07 left in the 1Q, capping an 8-play, 75-yard drive. SCORE: WSU 7, Utah 7. Utah RB Zack Moss broke loose for a 21-yard run past midfield. On fourth-and-1 from the WSU 31, Moss powered up the middle for the first down, keeping the drive alive. Huntley kept for a 16-yard gain to the WSU 6. Moss got the ball again and bulled his way through a horde of WSU defenders for the TD with 1:07 left in the 1Q. SCORE: Utah 14, WSU 7. In the first 14 minutes, Utah had run 20 plays, 18 rushes and just 2 passes for 104 rushing yards and 140 total yards. Minshew responded with completions for 9 (Winston) and 14 yards (Sweet) out to midfield as the first quarter ended. Minshew was 11-16 for 136 yards + 1 TD + 1 INT in the first quarter. END FIRST QUARTER: Utah 14, Washington State 7.

Tay Martin catching the first touchdown of the night! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/RVOUohqpL1 — WSU Cougar Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) September 29, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: On the second snap of the quarter, James Williams made a nice catch and run to the UTH 40 for a first down. Later, freshman Travell Harris caught a pass, slithered through 2 Utah defenders and reached the 10 before being tackled. On second and goal, Minshew got creative in the pocket, keeping the ball around the right side and making sure the ball went over the pylon for his second rushing TD of the season with 11:47 left in the 2Q. SCORE: Washington State 14, Utah 14. Inspired by the TD, the Cougs defense forced a 3-and-out by the Utah offense, getting the ball back at the WSU 35. Next play, Utah was flagged for holding on Patmon. Minshew took advantage by firing a pass over the top to Patmon, who caught the pass and raced the distance into the end zone for a 65-yard scoring play. SCORE: WSU 21, Utah 14. The TD gave WSU 241 passing yards in 20 minutes of action against the team with the No. 1 passing defense in the country. Utah responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive. The big play was a 38-yard pass completion to the WSU 6. Huntley ran 1 yard for the TD, tying the score at 21 with 6 mins left in the 2Q. SCORE: WSU 21, Utah 21. When WSU got the ball back, the Cougs moved out to the WSU 43 and elected to punt in order to pin the Utes back inside the 20. That’s what happened as the punt was caught at the 13. Huntley escaped a tackle at the line of scrimmage and ran out to the 30 as WSU struggled to defend the QB run. But Utah was eventually forced to punt. Freshman LB Kedron Williams knocked the ball away from a Utah receiver down the field on third down. When WSU got the ball back, Patmon dropped a pass over the middle on third down and the Cougs punted with less than a minute left in the 2Q. Minshew was 22-of-37 for 286 yards + 2 TD in the first half. HALFTIME: Washington State 21, Utah 21. FIRST HALF STATS: Total yards: WSU 293, UTA 216 Passing yards: WSU 286, UTA 62 Rushing Yards: WSU 7, UTA 154 First Downs: WSU 15, UTA 11 Third Downs: WSU 5-7, UTA 3-7 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-0, UTA 1-1 Time of Possession: WSU 19:05, UTA 10:55 Individual Passing: Minshew 22-of-37 for 286 yards + 2 TD; Huntley 4-5 for 62 yards Individual Rushing: Minshew 1 for 10 yards, Huntley 10 for 87 yards.



Minshew dancing on the field to connect with Travel Harris #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/G4XexwUISU — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 29, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: Utah took the second half kickoff and, mixing the run and pass (they even tried a flea flicker pass) and helped by a pass interference penalty, drove as far as the WSU 21 before attempting a field goal from 41 yards. The kick was goo to give the Utes a 3-point lead with 10:39 left in the 3Q. SCORE: Utah 24, WSU 21. WSU’s first possession of the second half saw the Cougs gamble on fourth down from the UTA 41. Minshew had plenty of time and hit Sweet for a 6-yard gain to the UTA 35 and a fresh set of downs. But three straight incompletions led to a 52-yard field goal attempt by Blake Mezza. The kick was blocked as Utah preserved its 3-point lead. Utah punted the ball back when Huntley was tackled three yards short of the first down marker. Sweet made a fair catch at the WSU 12 with 6:11 left in the 3Q. Minshew scrambled for 8 yards and a first down on third-and-7 to keep WSU’s next possession alive. But the Cougs punted when the next series of downs failed to pick up a first down. They punted and Utah took over with 2:21 left in the 3Q. Utah gained a first down as the third quarter ended. After a high-scoring first half, the two teams combined for just 3 points in the 3Q.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Utah 24, Washington State 21.

FOURTH QUARTER: WSU DL Taylor Comfort was flagged for roughing the passer on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Utah at its 47. But the WSU stonewalled stopped the Utes after that and forced Utah’s fourth punt of the night. WSU got ball back with 13:12 left and an opportunity to tie the score or take the lead. WSU gained just 69 total yards in the 3Q and the Cougars offense continued to struggle in the second half as Minshew was sacked on third down and they punted from their 6-yard line. Utah regained possession at its 49 with 11:36 left in the 4Q. The WSU stopped the Utes with a 3-and-out, and the Cougs took over for the second time in the 4Q at its 10-yard line. Minshew connected with Sweet for 16 yards to the WSU 26, but that was all WSU would get on the drive. Two incompletions and a sack forced WSU to punt again. The ensuing punt was returned for a TD, but the Utes were called for a costly block in the back penalty and started at its 28 with the opportunity to take a two-score lead or take a ton of time off the clock with a long drive. Utah turned to Moss, the Utes top ball carrier, and he carried 3 times for 14 yards and a first down at the Utah 42. Peyton Pelluer sacked Huntley on second down, forcing a long third-and-26. Utah punted the ball back to the Cougs and Sweet fair caught the ball at the 5-yard line as the Utah punter continued to be the Utes MVP in the second half. Lightning suddenly struck as Minshew lofted as pass towards the right sideline and it was caught by Easop Winston. He caught the pass beyond a Utah DB, deked another Utah defender and raced all the way into the end zone for an electrifying 89-yard TD to give the Cougs a 28-24 lead with 4:14 left. SCORE: WSU 28, UTAH 24. WSU was flagged for illegal celebration, giving Utah the ball at the 31. Utah gambled on fourth-and-2 from the 38 and Moss picked up 3 yards for the first down. On second down, Sean Harper was called for pass interference to advance the ball to the WSU 43. On third down, Moss was tackled for a 3-yard loss. On fourth down, Utah picked up the first down, but they were flagged for false start, nullifying the play. Moments later, Utah hit a pass to the WSU 7, but a holding penalty nullified the play as the Utah bench exploded. On the third attempt on fourth down, Huntley’s pass was incomplete. Utah used its final timeout with 48 second left. After that, WSU went into victory formation and captured its 10th straight home game. Cougs improve to 4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Pc-12. FINAL SCORE: Washington State 28, Utah 24. FINAL STATS: Total yards: WSU 445, UTA 322 Passing yards: WSU 445, UTA 118 Rushing Yards: WSU 0, UTA 204 First Downs: WSU 21, UTA 20 Third Downs: WSU 7-15, UTA 5-16 Fourth Downs: WSU 1-1, UTA 2-3 Time of Possession: WSU 30:47, UTA 29:13 Individual Passing: Minshew 31-56 for 445 yards + 3 TD, Huntley 12-20 for 118 yards Individual Receiving: Sweet 6 receptions for 59 yards, Covey 4 for 22 yards WEEK 5 PAC-12 RESULTS/SCHEDULE (Sept. 28-29) Fri., Sept. 28 Colorado 38, UCLA 16 Sat., Sept. 29 Washington State 28, Utah 24 Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) BYU at Washington, 5:30 p.m. (FOX) Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) Oregon at California, 7:30 p.m. (FS1) USC at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) (All Times Pacific)

Minshew connects with Winston to run it all the way down for an 89 yard touchdown! #GoCougs #UTAHvsWSU pic.twitter.com/Ps09v096NM — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 30, 2018

The Cougs pick up another win on the Palouse. Happy Homecoming and #GoCougs



28 - 24#UTAHvsWSU pic.twitter.com/QO6DFl15gF — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 30, 2018

Pelluer taking down Utah's Huntley for the second sack of the night! #GoCougs #UTAHvsWSU pic.twitter.com/oA0K0gLLT1 — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 30, 2018