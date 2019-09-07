RECAP: Northern Colorado at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Sept. 7, 2019 Washington State hosted FCS opponent Northern Colorado in a Week 2 matchup on the Palouse. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: UNC won the toss and elected to receive. Jack Crane boomed the kickoff out of the end zone. CB Derrick Langford made his first career start for WSU. UNC QB Jacob Knipp scrambled for a 1st down on 3rd-and-5. But a false start penalty and two short runs set up a 3rd and 13 from the UNC 34. Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers both had three tackles early. WSU took over with about 11-1/2 minutes left in the 1Q. Borghi ran for 11 yards on second down, continuing his success from Week 1, as the Cougs crossed midfield. Gordon rifled a long pass between several defenders to Winston to the UNC 12. Winston ran a slant into the end zone and Gordon threw a perfect pass for the7-yard touchdown for the first of what should be many scores on the day for the Cougs. SCORE: Washington State 7, UNC 0. Drive was 4 plays, 62 yards. UNC picked up one first down on the ensuing series before pass into the flat turned into a big gainer for 37 yards down to the WSU 22. UNC continued to feed Milo Hall and he ran virtually untouched through the middle of the WSU defense into the end zone, capping an 8-play, 75-yard TD drive. SCORE: Washington State 7, UNC 7. Gordon opened WSU’s second possession by beating the blitz by getting to the outside and hitting Arconado for 21 yards. Markoff powered ahead for 8 yards. An incomplete pass on third down set up fourth-and-2 at the UNC 47. Arconado sat down in the zone and caught a 15-yard pass to the UNC 32. Travell Harris showed off his skills on first down by snagging a pass and racing across the field to the UNC 4. Next play, Gordon’s swing pass to Borghi produced the touchdown with 2:48 left in 1Q. SCORE: Washington State 14, UNC 7. Drive was 8 plays, 75 yards. UNC continued to feed the ball to RB Milo Hall, who carrie the first 4 plays on the next possession. What happened when UINC gave the ball to somebody else? FUMBLE! Woods stripped the ball and Ron Stone recovered at the WSU 29. Gordon found Tay Martin over the middle for 25 yards to the UNC 46 on the final play of the first quarter. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 14, Northern Colorado 7.

SECOND QUARTER: One the second play of the 2Q, Gordon continued to find open receivers as he hit Arconado for a 39-yard gain to the UNC 2. Next play, Max Borghi powered into the end zone for his second TD of the afternoon with 13:53 left 2Q. SCORE: Washington State 21, UNC 7. UNC continued to feed Hall with five straight carries to open the next possession. Back-to-back major penalties (roughing the punter + facemask) gave UNC a first down at the WSU 32. But Ron Stone roared through for a 9-yard sack on first down. 2 incompletions and UNC punted the ball into the end zone for the touchback. Hall had 18 carries for 89 yards when the drive ended. Rodrick Fisher caught his first reception of the game for 12 yards on the second play of the next possession but WSU eventually punted with 6:52 left 2Q. Hall recorded his 19th carry on UNC’s first play (after a false start) of the next possession. On 3rd and 7, the UNC receiver eluded a would-be tackler and gained the first down to the WSU 37. After two more Hall carries, UNC called 2 timeouts before deciding to try a long field goal. Collin Root boomed a 51-yard FG through the uprights to cut WSU’s lead to 11 points. SCORE: Washington State 21, UNC 10. After Borghi opened the next possession with a 13-yard run, back-to-back completions to Arconado were nullified when Gordon threw an interception over the middle, his first pick of the season. However, the defense got the ball back when Willie Taylor hammered Hall at the UNC 41, jarring the football free and the loose football was recovered by Skyler Thomas. Gordon hit Patmon for 29 yards to the UNC 3. After an incomplete pass, Blake Mazza booted a chip shot 20-yard field goal on the final snap of the first half. SCORE: Washington State 24, UNC 10. WSU concluded the half with 294 total offensive yards, averaging 9.8 yards per play. Gordon was 16-of-23 passing for 251 yards. UNC RB Mile Hall had 23 carries for 100 yards.

HALFTIME: Washington State 24, Northern Colorado 10. HALFTIME STATS:

THIRD QUARTER: Anthony Gordon came out of the locker room on fire in the third quarter as he was 6-for-6 for 74 yards on the first possession for either team of the second half. The drive was capped by a 7-yard TD pass on a perfectly thrown fade pass from Gordon to Easop Winston into the right corner of the end zone. Gordon completed passes to five different receivers on the scoring drive. SCORE: Washington State 31, UNC 10. Hall had 3 more carries before UNC punted the ball back to WSU on its first possession. Penalties for illegal block and false start sabotaged the drive. WSU started its second possession at the 50. Gordon began the drive with consecutive completions to Patmon totaling 34 yards. An unsportsmanslike penalty on Liam Ryan (pointing at UNC defender) just delayed the inevitable. After an 18-yard pass to Fisher down to the 2, Borghi bulled over a UNC DL on his way into the end zone for his third TD of the afternoon with 7:11 left 3Q. SCORE: Washington State 38, UNC 10. Moments after Bryce Beekman was called for pass interference and Ron Stone was ejected for targeting on the same play, WSU forced Hall to fumble the football away. Beekman recovered the football at the UNC 49. The Bears’ third turnover of the game led to another Cougs TD as Gordon found Winston for 20 and 24-yard completions before Arconado caught a 5-yard TD pass in the back middle of the end zone for his first score of the game with 4:19 left 3Q. SCORE: Washington State 45, UNC 10. The Bears, though, responded with a couple of big plays and the third quarter ended with UNC facing a fourth-and-goal from the WSU 1. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 45, UNC 10.

FOURTH QUARTER: The WSU rose up on the first play of the fourth quarter and denied the Bears on 4th-and-goal from the 1, handing the ball back to the Cougars. WSU moved out to the 40 before punting. Oscar Draguicevich’s punt was downed at the UNC 6. On the fifth play, UNC backup QB Conor Regan was dropped fr an 11-yard loss and he fumbled after being hit by Dallas Hobbs. The ball was recovered by Cougs DL Karson Block. Trey Tinsley took over at QB and quickly threw a 4-yard TD to Tay Martin on a slant route with 9:37 left. SCORE: Washington State 52, UNC 10. Employing a backup QB and RB, UNC drove 75 yards in 10 plays, scoring the TD on a 28-yard run with 3:55 left. SCORE: Washington State 52, UNC 17. Deon McIntosh ran for a TD with 1:23 left to finish the scoring, giving WSU back-to-back 50-point games to start the season.

FINAL SCORE: Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17

