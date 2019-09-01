RECAP: New Mexico State at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Aug. 31, 2019 Washington State hosted FBS Independent New Mexico State in the opening game of the 2019 season. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: New Mexico State won the toss and elected to receive. On second down, RB Jason Huntley ran for 18 yards over the right side and nearly broke loose down the sidelines. The Aggies picked up two more first downs before the drive stalled and the Aggies attempted a 51-yard field goal. No good. Kick was low and wide. Anthony Gordon debuted for the Cougars and needed just five plays for his first career TD pass. Two completions to Easop Winston and a couple of plays by Borghi led to a 41-yard TD pass from Gordon to redshirt freshman Rodrick Fisher on a well-executed post pattern. Fisher outran his defender and caught the pass between the hashmarks for his first career TD reception. SCORE: Washington State 7, NM State 0. The Aggies responded with a 7-play, 75-yard TD drive. The score came on a bizzare play. Huntley took a handoff inside the 5-yard line and fumbled just before he crossed the goal line. However QB Josh Adkins scooped up the fumble and scored the TD. SCORE: Washington State 7, NM State 7. It took Gordon and the WSU offense all of 3 plays to regain the lead. After a pair of completions to Arconado totaling 27 yards, Gordon found Dezmon Patmon over the middle for a 48-yard TD. Patmon caught the pass in stride over the middle and outran the NMS secondary to the end zone. After two possessions, Gordon was 7-of-7 passing for 137 yards and 2 TD. SCORE: Washington State 14, NM State 7. NM State drove out to its 45 before punting. Gordon picked up where he left off with completions to Martin and Winston. The first quarter ended with three runs by Clay Markoff, Borghi and Gordon, who finished the 1Q with gaudy numbers: 9-for-9 passing for 158 yards and 2 TD. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 14, NM State 7.

SECOND QUARTER: On the fourth snap of the 2Q, Gordon hooked up with Travell Harris for a 18-yard completion to the NMS 6. After penalties pushed WSU back to the 19, Gordon fired a strike over the middle to Winston, who dove into the end zone for the touchdown with just over 11 minutes left in 2Q. The scoring pass made Gordon 14-of-14 passing for 212 yards, 3 TD. SCORE: Washington State 21, NM State 7. NM State went 3 and out on its next possession. Adkins was called for intentional grounding on 3rd down as he was being sacked. The punt traveled just 26 yards. But a holding penalty pushed the ball back to the WSU46. How long did it take WSU to score? ONE PLAY. Gordon found Harris for his 15th straight completion and the speedster from Florida was off to the races for a 56-yard TD reception. Gordon is now 15-of-15 for 266 yards + 4 TD. Sensational start for the 5th year senior. WSU had 286 total yards. SCORE: Washington State 28, NM State 7. NMSU drove to the WSU 37 on the ensuing possession and punted. WSU took over at the 20 with 6:44 left 2Q. Gordon threw his first incompletion on the first play. But he followed up with completions to Fisher (11 yards) and Arconado (17 yards). Two more short completions to Martin and Patmon. WSU continued to drive down the field. On 3rd and 1 from the NMS 12, Borghi powered through the middle for his first rushing touchdown of the season with 1:23 left in the 2Q. SCORE: Washington State 35, New Mexico State 7. NMSU drove out near midfield but another intentional grounding penalty killed any Aggies’ hopes of scoring late.

HALFTIME: Washington State 35, New Mexico State 7. HALFTIME STATS: Total yards: WSU 366, NMS 187 Passing yards: WSU 330, NMS 120 Rushing Yards: WSU 36, NMS 67 Total Plays: WSU 31, NMS 38 First Downs: WSU 16, NMS 12 Third Downs: WSU 2-2, NMS 3-8 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-0, NMS 1-1 Time of Possession: WSU 15:51, NMS 14:09 Individual Passing: Anthony Gordon 22-23 for 330 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; Josh Adkins 16-22 for 120 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT. Individual Rushing: Borghi 6-33, Huntley 7-54.

THIRD QUARTER: WSU opened the second half by driving 75 yards in 8 plays. Three rushes by Borghi for 41 yards set the stage for one of the most electric TD plays of the game as Travell Harris sliced through the NMSU defense for a 20-yard touchdown reception, although he probably ran about 50 yards, going left to right. WSU got a brief scare when Gordon appeared to suffer a finger injury, but he continued to throw laser beams, concluding the TD drive 25-of-28 passing for 364 yards and 5 TDs. After NM State punted, Borghi ripped off a 54-yard run to the NMS 30, giving him 128 rushing yards on just 10 carries. It’s his 1st career 100 yard game and the 1st 100-yard rushing game by a Cougar ball carrier since Gerard Wicks rushed for 128 against Cal in 2016. But the drive stalled and Blake Mazza drilled a 45-yard field goal. SCORE: Washington State 45, NM State 7. On NMSU’s next possession, RUSH LB Willie Taylor hammered the Aggies QB coming off the edge and the ball popped up into the arms of Marcus Strong for the first INT of the season. But the Cougs offense couldn’t take advantage by going 3-and-out. Mazza trotted out and booted a 50-yard FG with 6:12 left 3Q. SCORE: Washington State 48, NM State 7. Gage Gubrud took over at quarterback on the next Cougars possession. After a bad snap cost WSU 14 yards, Gubrud rifled a pass to Kassidy Woods for 26 yards and a first down on the second to last play of the third quarter. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 48, NM State 7.

