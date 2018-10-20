RECAP: Oregon at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Oct. 20, 2018 With ESPN College GameDay still fresh in the minds of many folks, Washington State hosted Pac-12 rival Oregon Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: Cougs freshman KR Travell Harris returned the opening kickoff to the WSU 40 and nearly spun loose for more yards. On WSU’s second snap, Minshew fired a slant pass to Dezmon Patmon for 20 yards to the ORE 37. Three more pass completions and WSU had first down at the ORE 24. Continuing to test the Ducks defense through the air, WSU moved to the ORE 12 and faced 3rd-and-9 at the ORE 11. However, Minshew was hurried and his pass over the middle was intercepted by the Ducks. Oregon’s first possession was penalty-filled as the Ducks struggled with the crowd noise. A bad snap bounced into the end zone for what appeared to be a safety, but the officials ruled false start on the Oregon offense, so it didn’t count. Eventually, the Ducks punted. WSU took over with 7:32 left in 1Q. Max Borghi rushed for 9 yards on his first carry. He then caught a screen, sidestepped a defender and powered his way to the ORE 44. Williams caught a 13-yard pass and then turned a simple run play into a TD by breaking more than a half dozen tackles and racing into the end zone. He broke the plane with a dive over the pylon for his 6th rushing TD of the seaosn.. SCORE: Cougs 7, Oregon 0. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 2:53. The Ducks reached their 43 before punting for the second time. WSU took over at its 21 and marched to the ORE 43 when the first quarter ended. Minshew was 13-16 for 105 yards in 1Q. END FIRST QUARTER: COUGS 7, Oregon 0.

The formation: unusual

The touchdown run: extraordinary pic.twitter.com/bZMpqP69ol — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 20, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: WSU’s offense continued to move the football early in the second quarter as Minshew hit Patmon for a 11-yard gain to the ORE 32. On third-and-5, Minshew and Patmon connected again for 10 yards and a first down to the ORE 17. Renard Bell caught a pass and got close to the goal line and reached the ball out, but the officials ruled he was out of bounds inside the 1 yard line. However, upon review, they ruled Bell broke the plane before he stepped out of bounds. Touchdown! However, the PAT was missed due to a bad snap. SCORE: Cougs 13, Oregon 0. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards. 5:58. Oregon went 3-and-out for the third straight possession as Fa’avae Fa’avae recorded the sack. After three possessions, the Duck had 1 yard in total offense compared to 196 for WSU. On its next possession, WSU continued to mix the run and pass effectively and improved to 5-of-6 on third down. Borghi ran for 3 yards on third down for a 1st down to the ORE 38. Minshew found Bell for 9 yards to the ORE 22 as the Cougs moved to the edge of the red zone. Cougs improved to 7-of-8 on third down when Sweet caught a 10-yard pass to the ORE 8. Moments later, Minshew tossed a perfect fade pass to Winston in the right corner of the end zone for WSU’s third TD of the game as they continued their Duck domination. SCORE: Cougs 20, Oregon 0. WSU continued to pressure Herbert into bad throws on Oregon’s 4th possession. The Ducks picked up one first down but punted for the fourth straight possession. They totaled 10 yards and 2 first downs with 1:48 left in the 2Q. Lack of time? No problem for the Cougs. Again Minshew carved up the Oregon defense as the Cougs quickly moved down the field. On 2nd and 1 from the ORE 15, Minshew flipped a pass out to Borghi. The freshman from Colorado made a Duck defender miss before racing into the end zone to give the Cougs a 4-score lead. SCORE: Cougs 27, Oregon 0. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 1:07. HALFTIME: Washington State 27, Oregon 0. STATS: Total yards: WSU 295, ORE 39 Passing yards: WSU 231, ORE 36 Rushing Yards: WSU 64, ORE 3 Total Plays: WSU 50, ORE 18 Third Downs: WSU 8-9, ORE 0-5 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-0, ORE 0-1 Time of Possession: WSU 22:47, ORE 7:06 Individual Passing: Minshew 31-36 for 231 yards + 3 TDs; Herbert 4-11 for 36 yards Individual Rushing: Williams 5-39; Verdell 5-17

Minshew finds Easop Winston Jr. in the end zone for ANOTHER touchdown! #GoCougs #DuckHunt pic.twitter.com/1p4cvmvNhH — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) October 21, 2018

Tissue soft touch shown by WSU QB Gardner Minshew II on his second TD toss of the day to give WSU a 20-0 2Q lead over visiting Oregon. Accuracy on clutch throws like this one has Minshew’s NFL draft stock on the rise. He is currently 26/30 for 188 yards and two TDs with an INT. pic.twitter.com/SWQFBD4ufH — Rob Rang (@RobRang) October 21, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: Oregon changed its offensive approach coming out of the halftime locker room. They went to a faster tempo with some success as the first three plays gained 11, 20 and 27 yards. Oregon moved into the red zone but a holding penalty pushed them back. On third and 15 from the WSU 22, Oregon picked up 14 yards with a pass to the WSU 8. Facing 4th and 1, the Ducks called timeout. Herbert used his legs to secure Oregon’s first score of the night as he rushed 8 yards on fourth down for the TD. SCORE: Cougs 27, Oregon 7. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards. 3:06. The Cougs went 3-and-out on its first possession of the second half and the punt was returned 22 yards to the ORE 46. Given good field position, the Oregon offense faced 4th-and-2 from the WSU 46. WSU blitzed sand Herbert completed the 5-yard pass for the 1st down. Next play, Verdell rushed 20 yards through the left side to the WSU 21. Pass interference on WSU moved the ball to the WSU 6. From that point, the Cougs defense stiffened and held the Ducks to a 32-yard field goal with 6:58 left in the 3Q. SCORE: Cougs 27, Oregon 10. The WSU offense needed a long drive to halt the Ducks momentum. But Minshew’s long pass on the third play of the drive was intercepted at the ORE 30 and returned 7 yards to the ORE 37. WSU was called for pass interference on third down as Oregon gained a first down by penalty to the WSU 41. Oregon convert a 3rd-and-2 and moved the ball to the 11. From there, Herbert tossed a TD pass on second down to a wide open receiver in the end zone for the score as the Duck continued its third quarter surge. SCORE: COUGS 27, OREGON 17. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards. 5:05. WSU ran one offensive play before the third quarter clock expired. Oregon outgained WSU 176-14 in 3Q, successfully flipping the script from the first half.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 27, Oregon 17

Gardner Minshew Yahoo

FOURTH QUARTER: On third down in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Renard Bell made a clutch catch on third-and-3. The play was initially ruled incomplete. But the call was reversed upon review. Next series, Cougs had third-and-3 from the ORE 42 but Minshew’s pass was batted down. The Cougs let the play clock rundown and the punt on fourth down landed in the end zone for a touchback. Oregon took over at its 20 with 12:05 left. Hunter Dale made a nice tackle on first down of the second series. Oregon faced 3rd-and-8 from the ORE 40. With an opportunity to get off the field, the Ducks picked up the first down with a 9-yard completion. Soon, Oregon faced 4th-and-2 from the WSU 43. Herbert completed a 4-yard pass for the first down. Two plays later, Herbert rifled a pass down the field for a 28-yard gain to the WSU 11. Two incomplete passes from the WSU 6 set up a short 26-yard FG by Oregon with 6:38 left in the game. SCORE: Cougs 27, Oregon 20. Drive: 16 plays, 74 yards. 5:27. At that point, Herbert was 19-of-26 passing in the 2H after a horrendous 1H. The Cougs absolutely, positively needed to put together a drive and Redshirt FR. Travelle Harris came up big TWICE before Minshew rifled a 22-yard TD pass to Patmon in the middle of the end zone to give the Cougs a 2-TD lead with 3:40 left. Harris first wrestled the ball away from a Ducks defender for a 37-yard gain. Later, on 4th down, Harris caught an 11-yard pass for a critical first down to the ORE 23. Two plays later, Minshew connected with Patmon for his 4th TD pass of the night. SCORE: Cougs 34, Oregon 20. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:58. Oregon, though, quickly drove down the field with completions of 17 and 25 yards for a first down at the WSU 28 with less than 3 mins left. However, that was as far as the Ducks got. Two completions + third down sack + fourth down incompletion = turnover on downs. WSU ball! Cougs will run out the clock. Four straight wins over Oregon and bowl eligibility after just 7 games! FINAL SCORE: Washington State 34, Oregon 20.

FINAL STATS: Total yards: WSU 400, ORE 328 Passing yards: WSU 323, ORE 270 Rushing Yards: WSU 77, ORE 58 Total Plays: WSU 75, ORE 68 Third Downs: WSU 9-14, ORE 5-16 Fourth Downs: WSU 1-1, ORE 3-5 Time of Possession: WSU 33:25 ORE 26:28 Individual Passing: Minshew 39-51 for 323 yards + 4 TDs; Herbert 25-44 for 270 yards + 1 TD Individual Rushing: Williams 9-53, Borghi 10-40; Verdell 12-553