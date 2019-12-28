RECAP: Washington State vs. Air Force (Cheez-It Bowl) Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ Dec. 27, 2019 Looking to finish with a winning record for the fifth straight season, Washington State squared off with Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl Friday night at the home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: Air Force won the toss and deferred. Harris returned the short kickoff to the WSU 28. On second down, Gordon rifled a pass over the middle to Arconado for 21 yards. Borghi for 17 yards to the AF 29. Gordon finds a wide open Bell for 23 yards to the 6. After two incompletions and a 4-yard run by Borghi, WSU gambled on 4th down and Borghi was tackled a yard short of the end zone. Air Force takes over with 12:15 left 1Q. The Falcons did what hey usually do. Burn plenty of clock as they steadily moved down the field. AF ran 11 plays (all runs) and had 2nd down and 5 at WSU 34 when they called timeout with 5:02 left 1Q. First play after the stoppage was an option pitch to the left and gained 9 yards to the WSU 24. After Jahad Woods jacked up an AF receiver, AF faced a 4th and 1 at the WSU 15. The Falcons went for it and picked up the first down on a quarterback keeper. Soon, AF had 1st and goal at the WSU 3 as the clock ran under 1 minute left in 1Q. One more run into the pile and AF had driven 98 yards and taken more than 12 minutes off the clock with 19 plays. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 0, Air Force 0.

SECOND QUARTER: On the first play of the 2Q, AF QB DJ Hamond III capped the 20-play drive with a 1-yard TD run. PAT good. SCORE: AF 7, WSU 0. Drive: 20 plays, 98 yards, 12:23. WSU finally got the ball back with 14:52 left in 2Q. On 3rd and 7, Gordon fired a pass to Arconado on a crossing route for 13 yards to the WSU 42 and a first down. Gordon to Arconado again, this time for 28 yards to the AF 26. Gordon to Patmon for 16 yards to the AF 10. Short pass to Arconado to the AF 3. On 4th and 2, Gordon found Patmon in the middle of the end zone for his 46th TD pass of the season and Patmon’s 8th TD reception with 10:43 left 2Q. Gordon finished the drive 10-15 passing for 119 yards + 1 TD. SCORE: WSU 7, AF 7. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:09. After consecutive 9-yard rushes by AF, WSU called timeout with 9:15 left 2Q. Air Force continued to do damage running the football, moving to the WSU 24 where they faced 3rd and 1. First down. Toss sweep for 8 yards to the WSU 15. Another WSU timeout with 5:13 left 2Q. Air Force drive now at 10 plays and 5:30 off the clock. After two straight incompletions and a 3rd down stop, Air Force settled for a 27-yard FG with 3:39 left 2Q. SCORE: AF 10, WSU 7. Drive: 15 plays, 65 yards. On WSU’s 1st play, Gordon was stripped of the football and AF recovered at the WSU 23. The Falcons quickly drove for a TD on a bull rush up the middle. SCORE: AF 17, WSU 7. Drive: 4 plays, 23 yards. Pass to Arconado for 12 yards. Two incompletions brought up 3rd and 10 from the WSU 37 with 48.5 seconds left. WSU came up with the big play it needed when Gordon fired a missile to Tay Martin, who caught the ball in stride and raced all the way to the AF 5 for a crucial 58-yard gain. Next play, Gordon found Borghi in the end zone for the score. Ball was knocked away but the refs ruled TD. Play reviewed and call confirmed. SCORE: AF 17, WSU 14. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards. AF ran 4 plays and the final play of the 1H resulted in an interception by safety Skyler Thomas. HALFTIME: Air Force 17, Washington State 14.

THIRD QUARTER: Air Force received the 2H kickoff. Beekman with the big hit on first down for a loss of 1 yard. But AF recovered to pick up the first down on fourth down when the QB pushed forward on 4th and 1. AF quickly moved into WSU territory as the clock wound down to 11 minutes left 3Q. Injury timeout with 11:04 left. AF RB Kadin Remsberg continued to inflict damage, running for 18 yards on a jet sweep. The Falcons moved into the red zone and continued to give the ball to Remsberg. On 2nd and 7, QB Donald Hammond ran over the right side for the 7-yard TD, capping a 75-yard drive to open the 2H. SCORE: AF 24, WSU 14. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:41. Trailing by 10 points midway through the 3Q, the Cougs desperately needed a scoring drive but they went 3-and-out, giving the ball back to AF. Patmon had the ball go right through his hands on 3rd down. By giving the ball back quickly, WSU needed a stop but was called for illegal hands to the face on 2nd down as AF moved out to midfield. But an AF penalty for an illegal block sabotaged the drive and the Falcons eventually punted from the WSU 39. On the second play of WSU’s ensuing drive, Gordon hit Arconado on a crossing route for 30 yards to the AF 37. Gordon to Arconado again for 18 yards to the AF 13. Borghi with the 4-yard reception to the AF 9 on the final play of the 3Q. Arconado has 8 receptions for 132 yards. Gordon 18-28 passing for 265 yards and 2 TD. END THIRD QUARTER: Air Force 24, Washington State 14.

FOURTH QUARTER: WSU faced 4th and 2 from the AF 5 on the second play of the 4Q. Borghi got the ball but was stuffed for no gain as the Cougars turned the ball over on down for the second time tonight inside the 10-yard line. WSU stopped AF before they reached the 25 and got the ball back with 11:15 left. Winston returned the short punt all the way to the AF 35. On 2nd down, Gordon found Arconado for 15 yards to the AF 13. After an incomplete pass, Gordon dropped a pass into the bucket to Arconado in the back right of the end zone for the TD. Arconado’s 10th reception of the game cut the deficit to 3 points. SCORE: AF 24, WSU 21. Drive: 4 plays, 31 yards. 1:16. Gordon is 22-33 passing for 300 yards + 3 TD. He has 48 TD passes this season. Pooch kick doesn’t work as AF returns to the 40. First play is pitch to Remsberg and he rumbles 22 yards to the WSU 38. Another 13-yard rush for Remsberg. On 3rd and 2, AF ran right for 4 yards and a first down inside the 10. The WSU needed a stop and tackled the AF ball carrier on 3rd down at the 3, setting up 4th down. Timeout WSU with 3:58 left. Pitch to Remsberg. He stretches out and tries to get the ball over the line before he lost control of the football. Call on field is TD. Ruling is confirmed. Air Force has 2 score lead with 3:50 left. Incredible play by Remsberg. SCORE: AF 31, WSU 21. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards. WSU converted a 4th down on Arconado’s 11th reception of the game as they moved inside the AF 40. However, they soon faced a 4th & 23 and a gadget play failed.

FINAL SCORE: Air Force 31, Washington State 21.

•Jahad Woods made a Cheez-It Bowl and WSU Bowl Game record 20 tackles, upped season total to 141, tied for 5th-most in WSU single-season history

•Woods recorded WSU’s first 20-tackle game since Brandon Moore recorded 20 at Arizona State in 1997 — WSUCougarNotes (@WSUCougarNotes) December 28, 2019