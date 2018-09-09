RECAP: San Jose State at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Sept. 8, 2018 Washington State opened its 2018 home schedule Saturday night by facing San Jose State at Martin Stadium.The Cougars came into the game with a 1-0 record after last Saturday's win at Wyoming.

FIRST QUARTER: San Jose State won the toss and deferred to the second half. QB Gardner Minshew led the WSU onto the field. On the second snap, Minshew completed a 34-yard pass to Dezmon Patmon to the SJ 28. Four plays later, Minshew lofted a perfect pass to Tay Martin into the left corner of the end zone for the first TD of the game. PAT good. Score: Cougs 7, SJSU 0. 12:55 left 1Q. Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 2:05. After the WSU defense forced a 3-and-out, the Cougs took over at its 15 and again zipped downfield. The drive stalled at the SJSU 36. On fourth-and-10, Minshew fired a TD pass to Martin as WSU ran four verticals and the SJSU secondary didn’t cover everybody. Martin grabbed his second TD catch of the night from 36 yards out. Score: Cougs 14, SJSU 0, 5:45 left 1Q. Drive: 13 plays, 85 yards, 5:30. The WSU defense forced another 3-and-out and the Cougs took over at its 30 with 4:45 left in the 1Q. However, upon driving into Spartans territory, Minshew was intercepted by SJSU for WSU’s first turnover of the night, ending a 9-play drive. The Cougs outgained SJSU 197-7 in the first quarter, and ran 28 plays to 7 for the Spartans. END FIRST QUARTER: Washington 14, San Jose State 0.

TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON STATE!



Gardner Minshew II hits Tay Martin on the sideline for a 36-yard TD pass! 14-0 Cougs!#GoCougs — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 9, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: After SJSU punted for the third time, Minshew and the Cougs offense go rolling again. On the third play of the drive, Minshew connected with redshirt freshman Travell Harris on a slant pass for 19 yards. On fourth-and-3 from the SJ 28, the Spartans were offides at he sanp and then the DB interfered with Tay Martin as he tried to make a TD catch. The penalty gave WSU a first down at the SJ 13. However, on the next play, Minshew rolled right and fired a pass towards the sidelines. A SJSU defender make a nice diving interception to deny the Cougs from scoring. Minshew’s second interception of the night didn’t cause any damage, though, as the Spartans went 3-and-out again. Midway through the 2nd quarter, SJSU had just 28 total offensive yards. When WSU got the ball back, Minshew flipped a shovel pass to Williams and the RJr. gained 26 yards to the SJ 19. It was the 3rd time WSU had been in the red zone in the first 23 minutes of the game. However, the drive stalled there and Blake Mazza trotted out for a 36-yard field goal with 5:48 left in the second quarter. Score: Cougs 17, SJSU 0. 5:48 left 2Q. Drive: 5 plays, 26 yards. Back-to-back sacks by Comfort and Silvels ended SJSU’s drive and they punted. When WSU got the ball back, the Cougs again faced a fourth down situation in SJSU territory. Minshew fired a pass to Kyle Sweet near the left sideline and he was tackled at the 12 for a first down. Minshew ran 8 yards to the 4. On 4th and 1 from the SJSU 3 with just seconds remaining, Minshew rolled right and dove into the end zone for his first rushing TD at WSU. The extra point gave the Cougs a 24-0 halftime lead. The WSU defense has given up just 3 points in the last four quarters of football. HALFTIME: Washington State 24, San Jose State 0. STATS: Total yards: WSU 316, SJS 23 Passing yards: WSU 234, SJS 28 Rushing Yards: WSU 82, SJS -5 Total Plays: WSU 50, SJS 19 Third Downs: WSU 2-8, SJS 0-5 Fourth Downs: WSU 4-4, SJS 0-0 Time of Possession: WSU 20:46; SJS 9:14 Individual Passing: Minshew 20-31 for 234 yards + 2 TD; Aaron 5-10 for 28 yards Individual Rushing: Borghi 6 for 32 yards; Roberson 6 for 7 yard

Risky business!



Gardner Minshew leaps into the endzone as time expires. @WSUCougFB takes a 24-0 lead into halftime. #SJSUvsWSU | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/AyWkGHiyV3 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 9, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: Both teams punted on their first possessions of the third quarter. It was the first time WSU punted tonight. SJSU punted for the seventh time on their second possession of the third quarter. WSU took over at its 33 with 11:39 left in the third quarter. The initial first down for either team came on a 10-yard run by Max Borghi. WSU punted for the second time from midfield and the ball was downed at the SJS 9. Except for the bad snap at Wyoming that resulted in a safety, WSU’s punting has been fabulous. On SJSU’s third possession of the quarter, the Spartans finally moved the football. They drove to the WSU 44 before punting for the eighth time, keeping the Cougars on track for their third shutout since the beginning of the 2017 season. Minshew completed a 19-yard pass to Patmon for the third quarter’s first big play. The call of a catch was confirmed upon video review. Three plays later, Minshew found Patmon over the middle for12 yards to the SJS 46. James Williams rushed twice for 9 yards to set up a 3rd and 1 from the SJSU 37 with less than a minute left in the 3Q. WSU went for it on fourth down for the fifth time tonight, but this time Minshew was denied by the Spartans defense. In terms of offense, very little happened in the third quarter. The two teams combined for 5 punts + 1 fourth down stop. END OF THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 24, San Jose State 0.

FOURTH QUARTER: Unlike the third quarter, WSU showed some life early in the fourth quarter as Minshew completed passes of 27 and 19 yards to Kyle Sweet on consecutive snaps. WSU moved to the SJ 30 but a third down pass fell incomplete. Blake Mazza attempted a 47-yard field goal but the kick was wide right. Sideline reporter Jessamyn McIntyre reported Leach voiced his displeasure with Minshew when the offense came off the field. SJSU’s ensuing possession ended with the first career sack for JUCO DL Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei, who was finally approved by the NCAA Clearinghouse 2 days before the game. WSU came up with its biggest play of the second half when Minshew scrambled right and found Travell Harris down the right sideline for a 39-yard catch-and-run to the SJ 36. Minshew kept the playa live again and fired a pass to Renard Bell for 17 yards to the SJ 10. The play was reviewed and upheld. Two plays later, Minshew’s swing pass to Williams produced a 3-yard TD. Score: WSU 31, SJSU 0. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:03. The exclamation point for the WSU defense came in the final seconds when Deion Singleton intercepted a pass inside the 5-yard line. FINAL SCORE: Washington State 31, San Jose State 0 FINAL STATS: Total yards: WSU 544, SJS 109 Passing yards: WSU 420, SJS 100 Rushing Yards: WSU 124, SJS 9 First Downs: WSU 27, SJS 8 Third Downs: WSU 4-14, SJS 2-13 Time of Possession: WSU 36:30, SJS 23:30 Individual Passing: Minshew 34-51 for 414 yards + 3 TD; Aaron 13-25 for 94 yards. WEEK 2 PAC-12 RESULTS (Sat. Sept. 8) Houston 45, Arizona 18 Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21 Oregon 62, Portland State 14 Colorado 33, Nebraska 28 Washington 45, North Dakota 3 Utah 17, Northern Illinois 6 Oregon State 48, Southern Utah 25 Stanford 17, USC 3 California 21, BYU 18 Arizona State 16, Michigan State 13 Washington State 31, San Jose State 0 (All Times Pacific)