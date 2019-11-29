RECAP: Washington State at Washington Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Nov. 29, 2019 The 112th Apple Cup unfolded Black Friday afternoon in Seattle. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: WSU won the toss and elected to receive. Travell Harris tackled at the 19. Passes to Patmon and Borghi picked up an early first down to the WSU 32. On 3rd and 2, Gordon flicked a pass to Borghi in the flat. He made a UW defender miss and picked up 16 yards to the UW 44. On 2nd and 4, WSU penetrated the red zone on a 10-yard completion to Arconado to the 16. Borghi runs for 7 yards to the UW 9. Arconado 8-yard completion to the 1. Borghi caps the drive with a 1-yard TD run right up the middle for his 11th rushing TD of the season. Gordon was 9-10 passing on opening drive. SCORE: WSU 7, UW 0. Drive: 13 plays, 81 yards, 5:53. First play for UW? Sack! Willie Taylor. Incomplete pass on third down. Punt for UW. WSU bounce. Ball downed at the 14. WSU starts 2nd possession with 7:31 left 1Q. Two short completions. Gordon surpasses 5,000 single season passing yards. Incomplete on 3rd down. Punt. Gordon 11-13 for 81 yards through 2 possessions. UW takes over with 6:08 left 1Q. On the second play, Eason connected with a UW receiver for 57 yards to the UW 12. Ahmed 8-yard run on 2nd down to the WSU 3. Eason with the QB keeper over center for the 3-yard TD run. SCORE: WSU 7, UW 7. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 2:15. On WSU’s third possession, Cougs faced 3rd and 4 and Gordon completed a pass to Arconado for 7 yards and a key 1st down at the WSU 38. Soon, WSU faced another 3rd and 4 at the WSU 44. Pass to Harris? Did he get the first down? Measurement. Short by millimeters. Play under review. Reversed. First down! Ball at UW 49. WSU had the ball at UW 41 when the first quarter ended. Gordon was 18-21 for 115 yards in 1Q. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 7, Washington 7.

SECOND QUARTER: First play of 2Q was 8-yard completion to Borghi. On 3rd and 3, Gordon ran for 4 yards and 1st down at UW 30. Next play, Gordon to Bell for 22 yards to the UW 8. Martin reception for 5 yards to the UW 3. Pass incomplete. 3rd and goal. Sack for 8-yard loss to 11. Blake Mazza nails chip shot 27-yard field goal to give WSU the lead early in the 2Q. SCORE: WSU 10, UW 7. Drive: 16 plays, 64 yards, 7:15. UW start at 28. Eason 20 yards to Bryant to UW 48. Loss of 3 yards on next play. Incomplete on 2nd down. Receiver was open but Eason overthrew him. Pass interference on Beekman on 3rd down. Offensive holding on 1st down. On 3rd and 5, incomplete! Langford breaks up the pass inside the 5-yard line. UW goes for it on 4th and 5. Pass complete to 28. First down. Pass for 12 yards to the WSU 16, but flag down. No penalty. UW in red zone. 16-yard TD pass from Eason to Bynum with 7:12 left 2Q. SCORE: UW 14, WSU 10. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards. Key plays on drive were the PI penalty on Beekman + 4th down conversion. On WSU’s first play, the pocket collapsed and Gordon was sacked and fumbled. But WSU recovered with a loss of 9. Second down, another sack to the WSU 1. Incomplete pass on 3rd and 27. Disastrous possession for Cougs. Booming punt by Draguicevich to UW 41. Return of 12 yards to WSU 47. UW takes over with 5:19 left 2Q. On 2nd down, Eason to Bryant for 12 yards and 1st down at WSU 32. Pass to TE Otten for 25 yards to WSU 4. Loss of 2 yards on run. WSU called timeout with 2:26 left 2Q. Coming out of the timeout, UW runs for 5 yards to set up 3rd and goal from the 1. Next play, 1-yard TD run through the tackle. Untouched as he powers into the red zone. Cougs D sold out on run up the middle but carry went over left side. SCORE: UW 21, WSU 10. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:41. Needing points, Gordon completed passes to Patmon and Harris for 17 combined yards on first two plays. On 2nd and 4, Gordon sacked for 9 yard loss. Next play, Gordon’s pass was intercepted by UW. Thrown to nowhere. Ball at UW 42. Incompletions on 1st 2 plays by UW. 8 yard run. WSU timeout. 4th down. UW kneel down. Half over. Gordon was 24-30 for 166 yards in 1H. WSU outgained 119-21 in 2Q. HALFTIME: Washington 21, Washington State 10.

THIRD QUARTER: UW received the 2H kickoff. Eason quickly completes 14-yard pass to Otten to 39. WSU offside. WSU holding. Pass for 39 yards Bryant. UW ball at WSU 6. WSU PI in end zone on 2nd down. 1st and goal from 2. Newton powers into the end zone with 11:54 left 3Q. SCORE: UW 28, WSU 10. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 3:06. WSU allowed 2 explosive plays + 3 penalties on that TD drive by UW. Desperately needing points, the WSU offense faced 3rd and 11, Gordon connected with Harris on a horizontal pass for 13 yards to WSU 37 for a key first down. Hands to the face penalty on UW. Gordon to Bell for 24 yards down the left hash to UW 20. Bell again for 8 yards to UW 12. McIntosh picks up the 1st down with 3-yard run to UW 9. However, Gordon was sacked for 11-yard loss on 1st down. After 2 incompletions, Blake Mazza boots a 38-yard FG with 6:40 left 3Q to cut UW lead to 15 points. WSU gets the FG but really needed a TD. Still down 2 TDs. SCORE: UW 28, WSU 13. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 5:14. Back-to-back run by Ahmed totaling 23 yards moved UW to midfield. Pass for 13 yards to WSU 37. UW moving again. Pass to Fuller. FUMBLE!! Ball recovered by WSU at 27. WSU finally makes a big defensive play. Play under review. Upheld. WSU ball at 27. 3:57 left 3Q. Chance to flip momentum. Gordon with 5-yard run and 1st down. Borghi for 5 yards. Bell for 4. 3rd and 1 from WSU 47. Borghi for 5 yards. First down!! WSU at UW 48. Cougs moving the ball. On 2nd down, Borghi for 14 yards to the UW 34. McIntosh now in the game and he catches a pass for 7 yards as the third quarter ends with WSU holding the momentum. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington 28, Washington State 13

FOURTH QUARTER: On 3rd and 3, McIntosh goes for 11 yards through the middle of the UW defense and a 1st down at UW 16. Key 3rd down conversion. Harris catch for 7 yards to UW 9. Now 3rd and 3 at UW 9. McIntosh lost the football but he is ruled down. 4th down at 3. Play under review. Did he fumble? Looks like he did. Refs reverse call and rule a fumble and recovery by UW. Tough break for Cougs. UW starts at WSU 10. WSU D forces a 3-and-out and UW will punt. FC at WSU 44. WSU gets ball with 11:26 left. On second down, Borghi runs for 1st down to UW 46. Pass intercepted along the sideline. Air mailed the pass right to UW defender. UW returns to the WSU 40. Huge turnover by Cougs. Gordon’s 2nd INT in the game. Ill-timed turnovers and sacks in red zone have killed WSU today. UW drove to the WSU 6, where Eason was stopped a yard short on 3rd down. Play under review to check the stop. Call upheld. 4th down. UW will attempt a short FG from 22 yards. Good. Cougs now trail by 3 scores with 6:35 left. SCORE: UW 31, WSU 13. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 3:39. Again needing points desperately, the WSU offense drove to midfield, when Borghi ran for 14 yards to UW 34. Short completions to Patmon and Bell for 14 yards combined. Red zone. On 2nd down, Gordon to Patmon for 5 yards to UW 15. Timeout with 3:31 left. 3rd and 5 coming out of the timeout. Pass incomplete as ball bounces beyond the end zone. 4th down. Gordon pressured and scrambles left. Hit as he throws out of the end zone. UW takes over with 3:05 left. WSU forced a 3-and-out but UW managed to drain 1:47 off the clock as WSU declined to use their timeouts. WSU got the ball back with 1:19 left. Three straight completions but too little, too late. FINAL SCORE: Washington 31, Washington State 13.

• Anthony Gordon threw for 308 yards, upping his season total to 5,228, 6th most in NCAA FBS single-season history

• Gordon is the 16th quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season in NCAA FBS history, 1st since Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) in 2016 — WSUCougarNotes (@WSUCougarNotes) November 30, 2019

•Max Borghi rushed for 1 TD, his 11th TD of the season, tied for 6th-most in WSU single-season history

•Borghi tallied his 19th career rushing TD, tied for 5th-most in WSU history

•Borghi scored his 15th total TD of the season, tied for 4th-most in WSU single-season history — WSUCougarNotes (@WSUCougarNotes) November 30, 2019

•Blake Mazza converted on 2 FG (28, 38), upping season total to 20, tied for 4th-most in WSU single-season history

•Mazza tallied 7 points, upping season total to 112, 3rd-most in WSU single-season history — WSUCougarNotes (@WSUCougarNotes) November 30, 2019

