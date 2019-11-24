RECAP: Oregon State at Washington State Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Nov. 23, 2019 Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: After an emotional Senior Day ceremony centered on the parents of the late Tyler Hilinski, WSU received the kickoff. First play? Max Borghi took a handoff, made a jump cut to the outside and gained 18 yards to the WSU 43. Second play? Sack. Third play? Perfect pass to Arconado for a 25-yard pickup and first down at the OSU 43. After a pass interference call, Gordon’s pass towards the right corner of the end zone was tipped into the air and intercepted by McCartan. Pass was just barely underthrown. OSU ball at the 1. Pierce broke loose for a 33-yard run to the USU 46 as WSUs run defense woes continued early in the game. Two plays later, Jamir Jefferson raced virtually untouched through the left side and up the hashes for a 54-yard TD run. Poor tackling by the Cougars hurt WSU. SCORE: OSU 7, WSU 0. Drive: 5 plays, 99 yards, 1:57. Gordon recovered his own fumble on WSU’s first play of its second possession. Three plays later, WSU fumbled again and this time they weren’t as lucky. Travelle Harris caught a pass, looked to have first down yardage and fumbled near midfield. WSU is already down 2 in the turnover margin to a team that has committed just 4 turnovers in 10+ games. However, the drive stalled at the WSU 38 when a 4th down pass was incomplete. WSU started its third possession at the WSU 38 with 5:08 left 1Q. On 3rd and 10, Gordon found Winston for 14 yards to the OSU 48. Second down swing pass to Borghi for the first down. Gordon stepped up in the pocket and sidearmed a pass to Tay Martin over the middle for 24 yards t the OSU 12. Next play, Gordon hit Patmon on a drag route and the big WR beat the OSU defender to the pylon. TD signal reviewed and upheld. SCORE: WSU 7, OSU 7. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards. Beekman intercepted Luton for OSU’s 5th turnover of the season late in the 1Q. Pass to Patmon for 13 yards on next-to-last play of 1Q. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 7, Oregon State 7.

Cougs and Beavers are all even after one quarter of play. WSU in OSU territory when second quarter begins. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/pIFvcrrLG5 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 24, 2019

SECOND QUARTER: On the third snap of the 2Q, Blake Mazza attempted a 48-yard field goal. But the kick wobbled wide right for his first miss of the season. Minutes later, Oregon State collected its third explosive play on the night as Flemngs caught a 46-yard touchdown from Luton. The WR had a few steps on Skyler Thomas. OSU already had 194 total yards less than 3 minutes into the 2Q. SCORE: OSU 14, WSU 7. Drive: 4 plays, 69 yards in 2:06. Gordon completed his first five passes of the next drive as WSU moved to the OSU 35. Next play, pass to Jackson for 35 yards to the OSU 10. Next play, OSU zone blitzed and Gordon found Bell open between the hashes. Touchdown. Gordon’s 2nd passing TD of the night, giving him 41 on the season. Finished drive 19-26 for 208 yards. SCORE: WSU 14, OSU 14. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14. OSU picked up 1 first down but not another on its next possession but eventually punted. WSU started at its 27 with 7:03 left 2Q. Winston caught a short pass and zig zagged is way through the Beavers D for a 41-yard gain to the OSU 33. Moments later, McIntosh took a shovel pass from Gordon and stormed 33 yards through the OSU defense for the go-ahead TD. His 3rd TD for WSU. SCORE WSU 21, OSU 14. Drive: 4 plays, 73 yards, 2:12. Gordon’s stats: 22-29 for 279 yards + 3 TD. 42 TD passes for Gordon on the season. On OSU’s first play of the ensuing possession. Luton completed a pass for 44 yards. Soon, OSU faced a 3d and 10 at the WSU 18. Luton’s pass into the right corner of the end zone was caught by Togiai for the TD with 2:20 left 2Q. SCORE: WSU 21, OSU 21. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards. Gordon threw his 2nd interception of the night on the 4th snap of the next possession and OSU converted the turnover (WSU’s third of the 1H) into 3 points as Hayes boomed a 47-yard FG through the uprights to give OSU a 3-point lead with 26 seconds left 2Q. SCORE: OSU 24, WSU 21. Drive: 6 plays, 23 yards. HALFTIME: Oregon State 24, Washington State 21.

Cougs trail by three as we head to halftime. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/949Qomxvq6 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 24, 2019

THIRD QUARTER: OSU got the ball at the outset of the 3Q and punted after picking up 1 first down. FC at WSU 14 by Harris. WSU punted. OSU started at its 36 and quickly crossed midfield. However, on 3rd and 2, Luton was sacked for a 4-yard loss. The Beavs went for it on 4th and 6 but Luton’s pass was incomplete as the receiver dropped the football. WSU took over at its 42. Momentum switch? Gordon to Harris for 9 yards on first down. Pass to McIntosh for 13 yards. Caught between his knees. Play reviewed. Catch upheld. WSU took advantage as Gordon hit Calvin Jackson for a 36-yard catch and run TD as WSU regained the lead. Gordon’s 43rd TD pass of the season, tying the P12 single season record. SCORE: WSU 28, OSU 24. Drive: 4 plays, 58 yards. Pierce for 16 yards on OSU’s first play of the ensuing drive. But OSU punts for the 2nd time in 3Q + turnover on downs. WSU D starting to assert itself with some stops. Gordon continued to complete passes at a frantic pace as WSU moved the ball inside the red zone on a 20-yard pass to Patmon. Great throw by Gordon as me scrambled to the right. Next play, 10-yard TD throw to Bell on the right side of the end zone. Nice throw and catch. Gordon’s 44th TD pass of the season. New P12 record. SCORE: WSU 35, OSU 24. Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards. OSU drove to the WSU 32 when the 3Q ended. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 35, Oregon State 24.

Cougs take 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Jew00Vfhq4 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 24, 2019

Add @gordo1_ to the record books again. 📚



The @WSUCougarFB QB just set the #Pac12FB single-season passing touchdown record with his 44th of the year.



Watch #OSUvsWSU live: https://t.co/ztNdNmFSWv pic.twitter.com/8ATdct5xuU — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 24, 2019

With his 5th TD pass tonight, Anthony Gordon has set a Pac-12 Single-Season record with 44 TD passes!#GoCougs | #AirRaid | #JoinTheHunt#CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/zR8qlN4IED — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 24, 2019

FOURTH QUARTER: On the 3rd play of the 4Q, Quitoriano rose up to catch a 28-yard TD pass between three WSU defenders. OSU went for two. DPI on first attempt. 1-yard conversion run on 2nd attempt. 3-point game. SCORE: WSU 35, OSU 32. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards. First play on WSU’s ensuing possession was a 41-yard screen to McIntosh. Short completions and WSU faced a 4th and 1 at the OSU 7. Quick pass to Jackson for 6 yards to the 1-yard line. First down! Borghi straight ahead for the TD on the next play. SCORE: WSU 42, OSU 32. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards. OSU WR Hodgins made a great catch on the Beavers’ 2nd snap of the next drive. Three plays later, another great catch by Lindsey for 24 yards. Jefferson rumbles 5 yards for the TD to make it a 1-score game again. SCORE: WSU 42, OSU 39. Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards. OSU tried an onsides kick by drilling the ball directly at one of the up front people. OSU recovered. Ball at OSU 49. Play under review. Confirmed. OSU ball. Three plays later, 39-yard TD pass to Jefferson, his third TD tonight. Beavs take the lead. SCORE: OSU 46, WSU 42. DRIVE: 51 yards, 3 plays. The nightmare continued for WSU on the first play when a pass deflected off Patmon and right into the hands of a OSU defender. 5th turnover by the Cougs tonight. OSU ran the football and quickly converted the miscue into seven more points on a 2-yard TD pass with 4:17 left. SCORE: OSU 53, WSU 42. Drive: 5 plays, 27 yards. Gordon quickly drove WSU down the field. After a DPI on OSU moved the ball to the 14, Gordon threw his 6th TD of the night to Patmon. Cougs went for 2 but Gordon couldn’t find an open receiver. Pass batted down. No good. SCORE: OSU 53, WSU 48. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards. The WSU defense rose up to force OSU into a 4th-and-4 from the 43. Incomplete!!! Cougars take over at the WSU 42 with 1:10 left. Here is how the dramatic final drive unfolded as Borghi scored the winning TD with 2 seconds left to make the Cougs bowl eligible!



FINAL SCORE: Washington State 54, Oregon State 53.

.@JakeLuton6 sent that ball all the way back to Corvallis! 😳



A 4️⃣6️⃣-yard 💣 to Champ Flemings puts the Beavs back on top.



Catch more @BeaverFootball action ➡️ https://t.co/ztNdNmFSWv pic.twitter.com/TLp1w3UqRk — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 24, 2019