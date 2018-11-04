RECAP: California at Washington State

Martin Stadium, Pullman, Calif.

Nov. 3, 2018

Washington State, the Pac-12’s last hope to get a team into the CFB 4-team playoff, hosted Pac-12 North rival Cal at Martin Stadium on Saturday night. Here is a recap of what happened:



FIRST QUARTER: WSU took the opening kickoff and quickly moved into Cal territory as Gardner Minshew looked to James Williams early with two completions for 15 and 16 yards. The second reception was Williams 50th of the season. He leads all RBs nationally in total catches. However, after Minshew hit Patmon for 20 yards to the CAL 9, the drive stalled. Blake Mazza booted a 29-yard FG with 10:35 left 1Q. SCORE: WSU 3, CAL 0. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards. TOP: 4:25. Cal drove to the WSU 30, but their field goal kicker missed a 47-yard FG. WSU drove to the Cal 34 on its second possession, but an incomplete pass on fourth down doomed the drive and handed the ball back to the Bears. WSU’s third possession ended when Minshew’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Cal at the 42-yard line in the final minute of the first quarter..

END FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 3, Cal 0.

SECOND QUARTER: The Golden Bears took advantage of the turnover by driving 39 yards for a touchdown. Cal QB Chase Garbers tossed a 2-yard TD pass to TE Malik McMorris to give the Bears the lead. SCORE: Cal 7, WSU 3. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards. The Cougs responded by driving 75 yards in 9 plays. The final two plays of the drive belonged to freshman RB Max Borghi, who caught an 11-yard pass, sidestepped a defender and rumbled to the CAL 5. Seconds later, Borghi powered his way through the middle for the 5-yard TD run. The true freshman ran for 15 yards earlier in the drive. SCORE: Cougs 10, Cal 7. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards. TOP: 4:13. During Cal’s next possession, Dominick Silvels was ejected for targeting, although replays showed he hit he QB between the helmet and shoulder pads. The drive concluded with a 42-yard FG with 36 seconds left in the second quarter. SCORE: Cougs 10, Cal 10. Redshirt freshman Travell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards to the WSU 49. Minshew completed a 28 yard pass to Winston, The play set up Mazza’s 36-yard FG with one second left in the 1H. SCORE: Cougs 13, Cal 10.

HALFTIME: Washington 13, Cal 10.

STATS:

Total yards: WSU 239, CAL 117

Passing yards: WSU 202, CAL 34

Rushing Yards: WSU 37, CAL 83

Total Plays: WSU 37 CAL 30

Third Downs: WSU 2-7, CAL 2-7

Fourth Downs: WSU 0-1, CAL 1-1

Time of Possession: WSU 15:44, CAL 14:16

Individual Passing: Minshew 21-31 for 202 yards; Garbers 6-10 for 29 yards

Individual Rushing: Borghi 4-29, Garbers 6-62.

THIRD QUARTER: A fairly uneventful third quarter began with Cal in possession. They drove to the WSU 39 before punting. WSU punted the ball back after a short 6-play, 26 yard drive. On the fourth play of Cal’s second possession of the 3Q, Willie Taylor intercepted a pass at the CAL 40 and returned it 37 yards before fumbling the ball into the end zone. Cougs LB Jahad Woods had an opportunity to fall on the fumble in the end zone, but the slippery ball eluded his grasp and bounced out of the end zone for a touchback. Cal ball at the 20. Given a second chance, Cal drove as far as the WSU 28. Cal’s kicker booted a 46-yard field gol with 2:04 left in the 3Q to even the score at 13-13, capping a 7-play, 51-yard drive. A third down holding call on Willie Taylor on 3rd and 8 allowed the drive to continue. WSU moved out to midfield when the 3Q ended. .

END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 13, Cal 13.

FOURTH QUARTER: WSU punted the ball to Cal early in the 4th quarter. The Bears took over their 12. A pair of key third down penalties allowed Cal to keep the drive going. penalties On third down, the drive continued when Hunter Dale was called for holding. After Cal picked up a first down on a 12-yard pass, Sherman was flagged for a late hit on the quarterback on the next series, moving the ball to the WSU 38. Cal gambled on 4th down and made it to the WSU 12. However, on the next play, the Cal QB rolled to his right and tossed the ball into the end zone. WSU DB Skyler Thomas intercepted the pass, managing to get a foot down before tumbling out of bounds. WSU took over at its 20 and drove inside the red zone to set up a reasonable FG attempt. Minshew completed passes of 12, 17 and 15 yards as the Cougs drove as far as the Cal 13. Mazza trotted out for a 30-yard field goal attempt. However, Mazza pushed the ball right and the score remained tied at 13-13 with 3:31 left. Cal went 3-and-out. WSU gained possession at its 31 with 2:39 left. A holding penalty on Cal (1 of only 2 flags on the Bears all night) moved the ball to the 39. Then Minshew Magic kicked it again. On 2nd-and-10 from the WSU 43, the graduate transfer QB fired a 23-yard pass to Calvin down the seam to move the Cougs into FG range. Next play, Minshew lofted a pass to Easop Winston for24 yards to the Cal 10. Rather than simply settling for a short FG attempt, Minshew then lofted a perfect fade pass to Winston into the right corner of the end zone for the TD with 32 seconds left. The snap on the PAT was mishandled, so the lead was six points. Cal got as far as the 24 yard line in the closing seconds, but that was it. COUGS WIN!! WSU improved to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Pac-12 North, and should hold its position (#8) in the CFP standings.

FINAL SCORE: Washington State 19, Cal 13.

FINAL STATS:

Total yards: WSU 413, CAL 293

Passing yards: WSU 334, CAL 179

Rushing Yards: WSU 79, CAL 112

Total Plays: WSU 66, CAL 69

Third Downs: WSU 4-12, CAL 4-14

Fourth Downs: WSU 0-1, CAL 2-2

Time of Possession: WSU 28:41, CAL 3:19

Individual Passing: Minshew 35-51 for 334 yards, 1 TD; Garbers 15-26 for 127 yards, 1 TD

Individual Rushing: Williams 5-34, Borghi 6-33; Garbers 11-67