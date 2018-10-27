RECAP: Washington State at Stanford Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif. Oct. 27, 2018 Trying to keep their winning streak going, Washington State traveled to Pac-12 North rival Stanford Saturday afternoon in the Bay Area. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: Stanford took the opening kickoff (7th straight touchback by Jack Crane) and methodically drove into the red zone as Cardinal QB KK.J. Costello completed 6 of his first 7 passes for 53 yards. RB Bryce Love started for Stanford after being listed as questionable earlier in the week. However, Stanford came out throwing the ball, which seemed to catch the Cougs by surprise as they played a soft defense and didn’t generate any pass rush. Less than 4 minutes into the game, Costello threw a TD pass to Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who boxed out his defender and caught the pass in the end zone. SCORE: Stanford 7, WSU 0. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards. On WSU’s first possession, Minshew fired a pass to Dezmon Patmon towards midfield. Next play, James Williams took a handoff and rumbled to the STA 38 for a 16-yard gain. Next play, Minshew scambled right out of the pocket and lofted a pass to Williams for a 33-yard gain to the STA 5. Williams continued his dominance on the next snap by rushing 5 yards for his 7th rushing TD of the season, tying the score. SCORE: Cougs 7, Stanford 7. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards. WSU came up with a huge play minutes later when Costello lost his grip on the football in the pocket and NT Taylor Comfort recovered the loose football at the STA 23. On second down, Minshew found Renard Bell for an 11-yard gain to put the ball inside the 10-yard line. On third-and-goal, Borghi went into motion and was largely uncovered in the flat. Minshew found him for a 4-yard TD pass as WSU converted the turnover into 7 points. SCORE: Cougs 14, Stanford 7. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards. Stanford RB Bryce Love looked like last year’s Bryce Love when he raced around the left side for a 43-yard gain to the WSU 20. Several plays later, a pass interference call on WSU moved the ball to the WSU 2. Next snap, Scarlett powered 2 yards over left tackle for the TD with 1:22 left 1Q. SCORE: Cougs 14, Stanford 14. The Cougs went 3-and-out and the punt was returned to midfield as the first quarter ended. Minshew was 8-of-10 for 78 yards in 1Q. WSU was outgained, 124-96. Each team averaged over 6 yards pe rplay END FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 14, Stanford 14.

Minshew swings it out to Borghi for a 5 yard Cougar touchdown! #JoinTheHunt #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1A9aEI2lGI — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) October 27, 2018

K.J. Costello stripped by WSU's Peyton Pelluer and the Cougs recover! #JoinTheHunt #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/nB9pJQnMdz — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) October 27, 2018

SECOND QUARTER: Despite Stanford’s favorable field position, the Cougs defense forced the first punt from the Cardinal and took over at its 11-yard line on a fair catch by Kyle Sweet. On 3rd and 2, Minshew completed a screen pass to Tay Martin, who eluded a tackle but fell down for a 1-yard loss. The Cougs punted for the second straight time as the Cardinal took over its 34. Costello completed consecutive passes to Kaden Smith for 56 combined yards to the WSWU 20. A few plays later, Costello scrambled and found a wide open Smith over the middle for a 10-yard TD. Smith caught three passes for 66 yards on the drive as the Cougs defense continued to struggle. Stanford had 202 total yards after the drive. SCORE: Stanford 21, Cougs 14. Drive: 4 plays, 71 yards. WSU took possession and after Calvin Jackson caught two passes, Kyle Sweet showed why he’s a first down machine as he caught a 9-yard pass on 3rd-and-1. Moving into Stanford territory, a 22-yard pass to Calvin was nullified by a costly ineligible receiver downfield penalty. After a false start penalty created a 4th-and-7 from the STA 43, the Cougs punted the ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback with 5:35 left in 2Q. WSU continued to shoot themselves in the foot with more penalties. A PI call gave Stanford a first down at the WSU 19. Stanford moved inside the 5 and called timeout on 3rd and goal with 1:56 left 2Q. The Stanford RB fought to within inches of the goal line but couldn’t get in, setting up 4th and goal. The Cardinal fooled the Cougs D by throwing for a 1-yard TD pass to a wide open receiver on the right side, giving Stanford a 2-TD lead with 1:04 left 2Q. SCORE: Stanford 28, Cougs 14. Drive: 9 plays. When the drive ended, Costello was 19-of-22 passing for 192 yards and 3 TDs. Jamire Clavin eluded several Stanford tacklers after catching a pass over the middle and raced all the way to the STA 13 for a timely 54-yard gain. On third down of the ensuing series, Minshew threw into the end zone but the pass was incomplete, setting up Blake Mazza’s 23-yard field goal on the final snap of the second quarter for WSU’s lone points of the second quarter. SCORE: Stanford 28, Cougs 17. WSU was outgained 262-219 in the 1H. Minshew was 16-23 passing for 191 yards. HALFTIME: Stanford 28, Washington State 17. STATS: Total yards: WSU 219, STA 262 Passing yards: WSU 191, STA 192 Rushing Yards: WSU 28, STA 70 Total Plays: WSU 30, STA 35 Third Downs: WSU 4-8, STA 3-5 Fourth Downs: WSU 0-0, STA 1-1 Time of Possession: WSU 13:20, STA16:40 Individual Passing: Minshew 16-23, 191 yards; Costello 19-22 for 192 yards Individual Rushing: Williams 3-23; Love 4-50

Minshew connects with Calvin over the middle who puts the Cougs within scoring distance! #JoinTheHunt #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/99O5G4wuUM — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) October 28, 2018

THIRD QUARTER: WSU took the opening kickoff and Minshew completed three passes to Dezmon Patmon as the Cougs moved to the cusp of the red zone. His fourth reception of the drive moved the ball to the STA 7 as Patmon continued to dominant. Williams completed the scoring drive with a 3-yard TD run as the Cougs cut the deficit to 4 pts. When the drive ended, Patmon had 6 receptions for 88 yards, and Minshew was 21-18 passing for 257 yards. SCORE: Stanford 28, Cougs 24. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards. The nightmarish night for the Cougs secondary continued as Marcus Strong was called for PI on Arcega-Whiteside. Eventually, Stanford was stuffed for no gain on 3rd-and-1 and the Cardinal settled for a 40-yard field goal with 6:16 left in the 3Q. SCORE: Stanford 31, Cougs 24. Drive: 7 plays, 68 yards. Leach initially sent out the offense on 4th and 3 from the WSU 32, but it was merely a ploy to try to draw the Stanford defense offsides. The Cardinal didn’t take the bait and WSU punted with 3:54 left in the 3Q. The Cougs defense again came up with a key third down stop and forced Stanford to punt with 2:27 eft 3Q. The punt went out of bounds at the WSU 18. Minshew against looked for Patmon, hooking up with him for back-to-back 12 yard receptions. Minshew found Borghi on a wheel route for 13 yards. The final play of the third quarter saw Minshew pass to Williams for 9 yards to the STA 28. END OF THIRD QUARTER: Stanford 31, Washington State 24. FOURTH QUARTER: Minshew gained 4 yards for a first down on the first play of the 4Q. Later, Freshman Travell Harris caught his first pass of the night for 12 yards to the STA 12. On 2nd-and-9 from the STA 11, Borghi powered ahead for 4 yards. The play set up a third down TD pass over the middle to Tay Martin, who caught his team-leading 7th TD pass of the season. SCORE: Washington State 31, Stanford 31. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards. Stanford drove as far as the WSU 32 and faced a 4th-and-3. Love caught a short pass and was buried by an avalanche of Coug tacklers for a 2-yard loss, turning the ball over to WSU. Minshew passed to Winston for 13 yards. On fourth down, WSU ran the shotgun QB draw and Minshew fought his way forward for the first down at the STA 25. Minshew threw to Harris (who continues to make big plays) for 15 yards to the STA 9. Moments later, Minshew found Bell on the left side for the go-ahead TD as a diving Bell caught the ball about a yard inside the end zone. Cougs lead! SCORE: Cougs 38, Stanford 31. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards. Cougs have scored the last 14 points. However, Stanford’s offense quickly moved to midfield and then to the WSU 37 on a third down pass to Arcega-Whiteside. Stanford went for all the marbles with a throw into the end zone, but the ball was batted away. But that was just postponing the inevitable. Arcega-Whiteside caught a 25-yard TD pass with 1:25 left to even the score. WSU will take over with all 3 timeouts in their pocket. Plenty of time. SCORE: Cougs 38, Stanford 38. Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards. When Williams was dropped for a loss on second down, WSU used their first timeout. With 1:03 left. When Minshew threw a 3rd down pass away, the Cougs were positioned for a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal. Blake Mazza came out and boomed the kick through the uprights to give the Cougs its first lead since the first half. SCORE: Cougs 41, Stanford 38. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards. Stanford tried a shot pass on the final play but gained just 7 yards before the receiver was tackled. COUGS WIN!!! COUGS HAVE SOLE POSSESSION OF FIRST PLACE IN PAC-12 NORTH!!! FINAL SCORE: Washington State 41, Stanford 38.

Cougs beat Stanford 41-38...Mazza go ahead 42-yd FG, :19 seconds left



13th 4th qtr comeback for Leach w the Cougs



Minshew 40-50, 438 yds, 3 TD, 0 INT



Patmon 10 rec, 127 yds...tackle on special teams late



Williams 17 touches, 109 yards, 2 TD

Calvin 3 rec, 103 yds#GoCougs — Matt Chazanow (@M_Chaz) October 28, 2018