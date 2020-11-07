WazzuWatch - Report: Borghi will miss Oregon State game

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Saturday afternoon that Washington State running back Max Borghi will not play for the Cougars in Saturday night's season opener at Oregon State.

The reason(s) Borghi will miss the game were not disclosed, although speculation has centered around a possible back injury he suffered in practice.



His absence will put additional pressure on true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura as far as producing points for the Cougars' offense. Running backs Deon McIntosh, Jouvensly Bazil and Clay Markoff will fill in.



The WSU-OSU game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m.PT kickoff and will be televised by FS1.

