Report: Cougs secure commitment from Ukrainian national team center

NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported earlier today that Washington State has received a commitment from 7-foot-2 center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, the center for the Ukraine national basketball team.

Washington State has already signed three players during the late signing period and thus could add a fourth.

