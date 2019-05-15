Report: Cougs secure commitment from Ukrainian national team center
NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported earlier today that Washington State has received a commitment from 7-foot-2 center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, the center for the Ukraine national basketball team.
Washington State has already signed three players during the late signing period and thus could add a fourth.
Ukrainian national team center Volodymyr Markovetskyy has committed to Washington State, a source told ESPN. The 7'2 big man averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds in 24 minutes in last summer's U18 European Championship. Has been developing in Lithuania with Zalgiris the past few years.— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2019