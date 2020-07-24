WazzuWatch - Report: Cougs will face USC in 10th conference game

Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Friday morning that the Pac-12 has set the matchups for a probable 10th game on this season's schedules for conference teams. The Pac-12 will play a conference-only schedule in 2020.

McMurphy reports WSU will face USC in the additional game with the date and kickoff time TBA. The two teams last met in 2018 in a game that featured a controversial finish and reported improper input from the league office during the game into the video review process.



WSU and USC both have a bye on Oct. 24 under their current schedules, although the conference office could move other games as well.

