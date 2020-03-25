Washington State DB Bryce Beekman died Tuesday night according to the Pullman Police Department. He was 22.

Per the Spokane Spokesman-Review, a cause of death was not immediately available. Beekman was the team’s fifth-leading tackler in 2019 and had 60 tackles. He started all 13 games for Washington State a season ago and was set to be a starter again in 2020.

Beekman enrolled at Washington State in January of 2019 after transferring from Arizona Western Junior College. He played the first three years of his high school career in Milwaukee before playing his senior season in Baton Rouge.

Per Washington State’s website, Beekman wore No. 26 with the Cougars in honor of former NFL All-Pro safety Sean Taylor.

As of early Wednesday morning, no Wazzu official has commented publicly on Beekman’s passing. The safety’s teammates, though, took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to share their thoughts.

New Washington State coach Nick Rolovich had a conference call with reporters on Tuesday and said that he thought a majority of his team’s players were not in Pullman. Classes are on-line only at Washington State because of the coronavirus outbreak and spring practice has been indefinitely put on hold.