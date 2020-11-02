WazzuWatch - Report: de Laura wins three-way QB battle

According to the Spokesman-Review, true freshman Jayden de Laura has won a spirited three-way competition with Cammon Cooper and Gunner Cruz and will start at quarterback for Washington State against Oregon State in Saturday night's 2020 season opener in Corvallis.

The decision isn't much of a surprise considering de Laura arrived at WSU already familiar with the run and shoot offense, and the short preparation time the Cougars have had to formally prepare for the abbreviated seven-game season ahead.

de Laura essentially confirmed the S-R's report when he retweeted it earlier today.

Had WSU been able to conduct a full spring practice and summer workouts typical of years past, the outcome might have been different. But de Laura was impressive in the only full team scrimmage WSU held (the second scrimmage was more situational) and did well enough in the practices to maintain the edge he had over Cooper and Cruz.

de Laura, who will become just the third true freshman in school history to start a game for WSU, ran the run and shoot at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, HI for two years as the starting QB.