As we saw last year with Robert Franks, the NCAA allows a college basketball player to declare for the NBA Draft while still retaining his eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Freshman C.J. Elleby has decided to take advantage of the rule.

According to ESPN, Elleby will throw his name into the NBA Draft hat, just as Franks did a year ago but not hire an agent, keeping the door open for a return to Washington State in 2019-2020 under newly hired first-year head coach Kyle Smith.

By declaring, Elleby is eligible to be invited to the NBA Draft Combine and better assess his chances of being selected. If he isn't invited, Elleby can pull his name out of the draft and come back to Pullman.

"I will use the new NCAA rule allowing me to have representation while maintaining my college eligibility," Elleby told ESPN.