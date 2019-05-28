Sources: CJ Elleby is returning to Washington State next season. Was an early entrant to the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that Washington State guard C.J. Elleby will return to the Cougars in 2019-20 after going through the NBA Draft process for the past month. The deadline for undergraduates to withdraw their names from draft consideration is Wednesday.

The Seattle native hired an agent and participated in multiple workouts with NBA teams. However, he was not expected to be drafted.



Elleby was WSU’s second-leading scorer in 2018-19, averaging 14.7 points per game. He was also second on the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. He was only outdone in both statistical categories by Franks, who scored a Pac-12-leading 21.6 ppg and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game.



Elleby was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.