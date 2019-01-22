From a Walk-On to an All-Time 🦅 Great... @Gagegubs left an ever-lasting impression on Eag Nation during his time under center in Cheney #ThankYou8 for all the memories & we all wish you a speedy recovery #GoEags pic.twitter.com/mV9ciMQfxZ

Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud, eying a transfer to a Power 5 conference school, has narrowed his choice down to two schools, according to a Monday night report in the Spokesman-Review.

Gubrud, who has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, will transfer to Washington State or Utah, per the report. He confirmed the Cougars and Utes were the two finalists in a text message to the Spokesman-Review.

However, in order to play one more season of college football in 2019, Gubrud must first be granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA. Gubrud suffered a season-ending injury in late September. There is no deadline for the NCAA to announce a decision.

In 2-1/2 seasons as EWU's starting quarterback, Gubrud passed for 9,984 yards and 87 touchdowns and rushed for 1,042 yards and 13 scores. In 2016 Gubrud set FCS single-season passing records (5,160 yards, 48 touchdowns) and led the Eagles to the FCS semifinals. He was twice a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the FCS' equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

If Gubrud decides to transfer to WSU, he will join a crowded quarterback field, although he would enjoy a significant edge in experience, just as Gardner Minshew did last spring when he transferred to Washington State. Most likely, Gubrud would compete against Trey Tinsley, Anthony Gordon and Cammon Cooper for the starting job in the summer and then preseason camp.

