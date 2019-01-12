In the wake of Gardner Minshew's enormous success as a graduate transfer, Mike Leach told reporters nearly a month ago during the early stages of WSU's preparation for the eventual Alamo Bowl victory over Iowa State that he couldn't rule out adding another grad transfer quarterback.

If it happens, Eastern Washington quarterback Gabe Gubrud could be the guy.

However, both Gubrud and WSU need a favorable NCAA ruling to make it happen.

According to a report Saturday in the Spokesman-Review, Gubrud, who just completed his abbreviated redshirt senior season at EWU, is "looking" at the Cougars as a possible landing spot. However, the NCAA must grant Gubrud a sixth-year of eligibility before any transfer happens.

Gubrud, who has formally entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, has began following several WSU coaches on Twitter (Dave Nichol, Steve Spurrier Jr. and Eric Mele) along with various coaches and recruiting coordinators from several other schools, including Utah, Boise State, Mississippi State, TCU and UCLA.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Gubrud should technically be eligible for a redshirt since he played in just five games this past season before suffering a potentially career-ending injury. However, EWU made a run through the FCS playoffs before falling to North Dakota State in the national championship game in Frisco, Tex.



As a result, EWU ended up playing 15 games, allowing Gubrud to meet the NCAA's 33 percent threshold for redshirts. However, the NCAA has yet to make a ruling on the case.

If Gubrud is granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA and decides to enroll at WSU, he would join a crowded quarterback picture. At the moment, four quarterbacks have a realistic shot of earning the starting job for the 2019 season opener against New Mexico State - redshirt seniors Anthony Gordon and Trey Tinsley, redshirt freshman Cammon Cooper and true freshman Gunner Cruz, who signed with WSU in December and is already on campus taking classes.

With or without Gubrud, the battle for the starting job will begin in spring practice.