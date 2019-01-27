According to a Sunday report in Spokesman-Review, Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud has chosen Washington State as his landing spot for a possible final year of eligibility.

Now the ball is in the NCAA's court.

The often-criticized organization governing college athletics must grant Gubrud a sixth year of eligibility in order for him to join the Cougars. If that happens, WSU should have five quarterbacks competing for the starting job in preseason camp: Gubrud, Trey Tinsley, Anthony Gordon, Cammon Cooper and true freshman Gunner Cruz.

The Spokesman-Review previously reported Gubrud had narrowed his choice down to WSU and Utah.

Gubrud, who suffered a season ending injury in late September, took an official visit to WSU this weekend. He was one of several prospects in Pullman, including 2019 Tyler (Tex.) Junior College offensive lineman Jimmy Price, who verbally committed to the Cougars Saturday night.

There is no deadline for the NCAA to announce a decision.

In 2-1/2 seasons as EWU's starting quarterback, Gubrud passed for 9,984 yards and 87 touchdowns and rushed for 1,042 yards and 13 scores. In 2016 Gubrud set FCS single-season passing records (5,160 yards, 48 touchdowns) and led the Eagles to the FCS semifinals. He was twice a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the FCS' equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

If Gubrud decides to transfer to WSU, he will join a crowded quarterback field, although he would enjoy a significant edge in experience, just as Gardner Minshew did last spring when he transferred to Washington State.



