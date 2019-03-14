Graduate transfer quarterback Gage Gubrud will likely miss spring practice after recently suffering an injury to his left ankle or left foot during Midnight Maneuvers, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review reported Wednesday.

Confirming earlier reports, Lawson said Gubrud caught his foot on a hurdle. Gubrud missed Eastern Washington's final 10 games of the 2018 season with a fractured toe.

Spring practice begins March 21 and lasts until April 23 when the Cougars hold a final workout three days after the annual Crimson and Gray game at Pullman Stadium.

Gubrud threw for over 9,000 yards in three seasons at EWU. Shortly after the NCAA quickly reversed a previous decision and granted him a sixth year of eligibility, Gubrud enrolled in classes at WSU. He intended to fully participate in spring practice in his quest to earn the starting QB job.

With Gubrud sidelined, the spring battle will now involve for quarterbacks - Trey Tinsley, Anthony Gordon (both redshirt seniors), RFr. Cammon Cooper and true freshman Gunner Cruz.



Last year, Gardner Minshew didn't participate in spring ball because he did not arrive on campus until May and won the QB job in preseason camp. It appears Gubrud will have to do the same thing.

